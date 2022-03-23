Connect with us

Editorial

What Makes the Chaos Great is Exactly Why They Won’t Win in 2022

You know they use six offensive guys rather than three attack and three middies to run their pairs and trips offense.

By now you’ve seen the meme of Andy Towers stock piling Canadian talent.

It makes them hard to game plan against because they are always moving off ball and of course their stick skills are so damn good.

In addition to the pressure of being the hunted instead of the hunter in 2022, the Chaos will have to figure out how to play a full PLL season after an NLL season which is a hurdle they didn’t have to overcome in 2021.

Just how many key members of the Chaos play in the NLL?

Dan Coates – Rochester Knighthawks

Mark Glicini – San Diego Seals

Ian MacKay – Buffalo Bandits

Kyle Jackson – Halifax Thunderbirds

Tanner Cook – Calgary Roughnecks

Dhane Smith – Buffalo Bandits

Challen Rogers – Toronto Rock

Wes Berg – San Diego Seals

Chris Cloutier – Buffalo Bandits

Curtis Dickson – Calgary Roughnecks

Chase Fraser – Buffalo Bandits

Ryan Smith – Rochester Knighthawks

Andrew Kew – Albany Firewolves

Tehoka Nanticoke – Buffalo Bandits

Mac O’Keefe – San Diego Seals

Blaze Riorden – Philadelphia Wings

Josh Byrne – Buffalo Bandits

The 22 week NLL regular season ends in late April.

What are the chances all of these players escape the NLL season uninjured?

The Seals (9-2) and Bandits (10-1) could very well meet in the championship. Your best players will at the very least be gassed when arriving to training camp.

Seventeen members of the roster will not be as fresh as they were last June and all of them will be a year older. That’s how time works.

Are we still saying the Chaos not being the betting favorites is wrong? But boy, do we desperately want to see how Tehoka fits into this roster.

