Wisconsin Players to Watch in State Quarters

Badger State quarterfinals kick off later today.
Some players we’ve been keeping an eye on this spring.
Hudson (1) vs. Appleton (8)
Spencer Kreuger – 2023 FO
Hudson – Utah
Cooper Fallon – 2023 Defense
Hudson – Rockhurst
Waunakee (2) vs. Homestead (7)
Carter Blackburn – 2024 Attack
Waunakee – Loyola
Wade Bryan – 2024 LSM
Waunakee – St. John’s
Oregon (3) vs. Neenah(6)
Logan Leatherberry – 2024 Goalie
Oregon – Cleveland State
Seth Niday – 2023 LSM
Oregon – Lewis
Kettle Moraine (4) vs. Mukwanago (5)
Camden Rappis – 2024 Attack
Kettle Moraine
Ethan Conto – 2024 Midfield
Mukwanago – LIU
Good luck to all athletes competing tonight.
