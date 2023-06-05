Wisconsin Players to Watch in State Quarters

June 5, 2023

Badger State quarterfinals kick off later today.

Some players we’ve been keeping an eye on this spring.

Hudson (1) vs. Appleton (8)

Spencer Kreuger – 2023 FO

Hudson – Utah

Cooper Fallon – 2023 Defense

Hudson – Rockhurst

Waunakee (2) vs. Homestead (7)

Carter Blackburn – 2024 Attack

Waunakee – Loyola

Wade Bryan – 2024 LSM

Waunakee – St. John’s

Oregon (3) vs. Neenah(6)

Logan Leatherberry – 2024 Goalie

Oregon – Cleveland State

Seth Niday – 2023 LSM

Oregon – Lewis

Kettle Moraine (4) vs. Mukwanago (5)

Camden Rappis – 2024 Attack

Kettle Moraine

Ethan Conto – 2024 Midfield

Mukwanago – LIU

Good luck to all athletes competing tonight.

