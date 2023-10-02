Best Coach Twitter Celebration?

We’re a month into the class of 2025 recruiting window.
A fun thing coaches like to do is share a version of their announcement regarding landing a recruit. Of course, many things can change between now and signing day but at least for now there is reason for celebration.
Who has the best celebration?
Princeton assistant Jim Mitchell shares a buff tiger.
Michigan assistant Scott Bieda, a podcast guest, opts for the delayed goal call.
Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Wellner uses the football mascot fist pumping.
We’re never calling it anything but Twitter.
