Best Coach Twitter Celebration?

We’re a month into the class of 2025 recruiting window.

A fun thing coaches like to do is share a version of their announcement regarding landing a recruit. Of course, many things can change between now and signing day but at least for now there is reason for celebration.

Who has the best celebration?

Princeton assistant Jim Mitchell shares a buff tiger.

Michigan assistant Scott Bieda, a podcast guest, opts for the delayed goal call.

Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Wellner uses the football mascot fist pumping.

