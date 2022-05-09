Blinded by the Takes – May 9

A mini collection of thoughts from the weekend.

The Final Duke Doomsday Clock

On Saturday, things were looking really good.

Confidence was high early.

McAdorey embarrassing a Notre Dame defense that has already seen him once in person is something — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 7, 2022

Is future a @PLLRedwoods draft pick covering #34? — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 7, 2022

OMG god Kavanagh getting ripped and Duke scores on the other end pic.twitter.com/L9eUVBuyLo — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 7, 2022

As the game inched near the conclusion, there was a change of tone.

No one wants to call Naso getting dumped from behind??! https://t.co/sHop4T0OG1 — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 7, 2022

During the outro of this episode, I explained the reason this episode was delayed was because I was willing Duke to a lead over Notre Dame. https://t.co/rLUxaOGaRY pic.twitter.com/SKZjCyqsur — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 7, 2022

By Saturday night, I was convinced Duke was out.

This was a dark moment.

The eye test case for Duke being national title contenders because they're good enough to win if they play 4 good games in a row really seems to overlook the pretty important detail that we haven't even seen them play 3 good games in a row this season — Patrick McEwen (@LaxFilmRoom) May 7, 2022

Bless Mark Hart (@fieldystick) for his Sunday afternoon bracketology.

Final bracket projection. There is no joy in mudville. I feel like I'm going to vomit. This call is wrong, but it's firmly what I believe we're going to see tonight re: bubble. I don't feel confident about #8, I can't see who it can be besides Brown/Cornell (Brown head-to-head). pic.twitter.com/qMJRq30U0a — Mark M. Hart (@fieldystick) May 8, 2022

He convinced me Duke was in. I spent the rest of Sunday afternoon convincing myself Ohio State and Harvard weren’t good enough to win a title so they weren’t going to be invited.

Hell broke loose during the Selection Show when Virginia didn’t get seeded.

Did that mean the ACC wasn’t going to get three teams?

Did that mean Notre Dame was out?

Did that mean Duke was out?

Fieldystick told us Duke was in!

Disaster struck when first Harvard and then Ohio State were called.

The Big 10, the third worst power conference, gets three teams?

How does this happen? No one to blame but yourselves if you’re the boys in Durham.

Don’t lose to Jacksonville. Don’t lose to the worst Syracuse team of all time. Don’t lose to Notre Dame twice. Especially don’t blow a 4 goal lead to Notre Dame with the season on the line.

But, still. How does this happen?

Completely willing to say that the ACC was down thanks to a dumpster fire in Syracuse but UNC, the second worst team in the ACC, still had a winning record. Three teams in the Big 10 had losing records.

Harvard couldn’t score more than 7 goals against Colgate.

Harvard has a conference game against Dartmouth, a program that doesn’t have a third assistant coach.

I know I’m a little late on this but you’re telling me @NDlacrosse is co ACC champs and they don’t make it into the tourney?! @RickMirer who’s on this “committee” — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) May 9, 2022

The committee selected two teams that won’t scare any of the favorites.

That’s not good enough.

Tweet of the Weekend

What a disaster — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) May 9, 2022

