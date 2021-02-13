2021 PLL College Draft Big Board

Note: This article will be updated throughout the college lacrosse season leading up to the PLL College Draft scheduled for April 6.
The Rules
This will change from its initial publication in February to the days leading up to the 2021 PLL College Draft on April 6. Players’ stock goes up and down throughout the year. That said, every week I’ll be adjusting the big board, and posting new rankings.
The board will feature seniors and graduate students only. COVID makes eligibility and who is staying in school vs graduating and leaving for the pros a total mess, so if a player is listed as a senior or grad student, they’re eligible to show up on my big board. Ivy League players are a total guessing game, but we’re also just proceeding as if seniors and grad students are playing their last year this year. If we get news otherwise, we’ll take them off the board.
This is NOT a mock draft. This is not the order I expect these players to be drafted in (outside of the guy at the top of the list). It’s my listing of who I expect to have the biggest impact at the pro level.
Below the first grouping, I list my “Next Tier.” These are in no particular order and are names I could see sneaking up into that first group, and at a minimum are worthy of a mention of pro prospects.
This is just my opinion. I speak for no one but myself. And now, you are more than welcome to tell me who I’m “totally sleeping on” and “disrespecting.”
Overall
- Michael Sowers, A, Duke
- JT Giles Harris, D, Duke
- Jeff Teat, A, Cornell
- Chris Gray, A, UNC
- TD Ierlan, FO, Albany/Yale/Denver
- Dox Aitken, M, UVA
- Jared Conners, LSM, UVA
- Connor Kirst, M, Villanova/Rutgers
- Ryan Terefenko, M, Ohio State
- Jared Bernhardt, A, Maryland
Attack
- Michael Sowers, Duke
- Jeff Teat, Cornell
- Chris Gray, UNC
- Jared Bernhardt, Maryland
- Mac O’Keefe, Penn State
- Ethan Walker, Denver
- Jake Carraway, Georgetown
- Tre Leclaire, Ohio State
- Tehoka Nanticoke, Albany
- Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack/UVA
Next Tier: Asher Nolting, Matt Moore, Eric Holden, Ryan Smith, Jackson Morrill, Cole Williams
Midfield
- Dox Aitken, UVA
- Connor Kirst, Villanova/Rutgers
- Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State
- Jack Hannah, Denver
- Peter Dearth, Syracuse
- Tanner Cook, UNC
- Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland
- Nakeie Montgomery, Duke
- Danny Logan, Denver
- Jamie Trimboli, Syracuse
Next Tier: Justin Anderson, Bubba Fairman, Jonathan Donville, Mitch Bartolo, Cam Badour, Connor Fletcher
Defense/LSM
- JT Giles-Harris, Duke
- Jared Conners, UVA
- Koby Smith, Towson
- Gibson Smith, Georgetown
- Ryan McNulty, Loyola
- Chris Fake, Yale
- Jake Kielty, Notre Dame
- Nick Cardile, Penn State
- Arden Cohen, Notre Dame
- Pat Kennedy, Villanova
Next Tier: Kyle Thornton, Kyle Kology, Colin Squires, Teddy Leggett, Jared Fernandez
Goalie
- Drake Porter, Syracuse
- Owen McIlroy, Georgetown
- Phil Goss, Brown
- Mike Adler, St. Joe’s/Duke
- Colby Kneese, Penn State
Next Tier: Alex Rode, Josh Kirson
Faceoff Specialist
- TD Ierlan, Albany/Yale/Denver
- Kyle Gallagher, Penn/Notre Dame
- Gerard Arceri, Penn State
Next Tier: Bailey Savio, Dan O’Connell, Connor Gaffney
