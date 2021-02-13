2021 PLL College Draft Big Board

Note: This article will be updated throughout the college lacrosse season leading up to the PLL College Draft scheduled for April 6.

The Rules

This will change from its initial publication in February to the days leading up to the 2021 PLL College Draft on April 6. Players’ stock goes up and down throughout the year. That said, every week I’ll be adjusting the big board, and posting new rankings.

The board will feature seniors and graduate students only. COVID makes eligibility and who is staying in school vs graduating and leaving for the pros a total mess, so if a player is listed as a senior or grad student, they’re eligible to show up on my big board. Ivy League players are a total guessing game, but we’re also just proceeding as if seniors and grad students are playing their last year this year. If we get news otherwise, we’ll take them off the board.

This is NOT a mock draft. This is not the order I expect these players to be drafted in (outside of the guy at the top of the list). It’s my listing of who I expect to have the biggest impact at the pro level.

Below the first grouping, I list my “Next Tier.” These are in no particular order and are names I could see sneaking up into that first group, and at a minimum are worthy of a mention of pro prospects.

This is just my opinion. I speak for no one but myself. And now, you are more than welcome to tell me who I’m “totally sleeping on” and “disrespecting.”

Overall

Michael Sowers, A, Duke JT Giles Harris, D, Duke Jeff Teat, A, Cornell Chris Gray, A, UNC TD Ierlan, FO, Albany/Yale/Denver Dox Aitken, M, UVA Jared Conners, LSM, UVA Connor Kirst, M, Villanova/Rutgers Ryan Terefenko, M, Ohio State Jared Bernhardt, A, Maryland

Attack

Michael Sowers, Duke Jeff Teat, Cornell Chris Gray, UNC Jared Bernhardt, Maryland Mac O’Keefe, Penn State Ethan Walker, Denver Jake Carraway, Georgetown Tre Leclaire, Ohio State Tehoka Nanticoke, Albany Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack/UVA



Next Tier: Asher Nolting, Matt Moore, Eric Holden, Ryan Smith, Jackson Morrill, Cole Williams

Midfield

Dox Aitken, UVA Connor Kirst, Villanova/Rutgers Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State Jack Hannah, Denver Peter Dearth, Syracuse Tanner Cook, UNC Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Nakeie Montgomery, Duke Danny Logan, Denver Jamie Trimboli, Syracuse



Next Tier: Justin Anderson, Bubba Fairman, Jonathan Donville, Mitch Bartolo, Cam Badour, Connor Fletcher

Defense/LSM

JT Giles-Harris, Duke Jared Conners, UVA Koby Smith, Towson Gibson Smith, Georgetown Ryan McNulty, Loyola Chris Fake, Yale Jake Kielty, Notre Dame Nick Cardile, Penn State Arden Cohen, Notre Dame Pat Kennedy, Villanova



Next Tier: Kyle Thornton, Kyle Kology, Colin Squires, Teddy Leggett, Jared Fernandez

Goalie

Drake Porter, Syracuse Owen McIlroy, Georgetown Phil Goss, Brown Mike Adler, St. Joe’s/Duke Colby Kneese, Penn State



Next Tier: Alex Rode, Josh Kirson

Faceoff Specialist

TD Ierlan, Albany/Yale/Denver Kyle Gallagher, Penn/Notre Dame Gerard Arceri, Penn State



Next Tier: Bailey Savio, Dan O’Connell, Connor Gaffney

Who is your top PLL College Draft prospect?