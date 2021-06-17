Gear Review: New ND200 NOCSAE Certified Lacrosse Shoulder Pads

If your shoulder pads aren’t ND200 NOCSAE certified, then you probably need new ones (unless of course you’re playing post-collegiate lacrosse.) Starting in January 2022, all shoulder pads must meet the NOCSAE ND200 and must contain an SEI certification mark.

The new ND200 NOCSAE certified shoulder pads have more padding over the heart to prevent something called commotio cordis, which is a stoppage of the heart after an impact. It’s not a common thing, but it does happen in hard-ball sports, and it’s easily preventable. All the shoulder pads featured in the video are good options, and will do the job of preventing commotio cordis. There are a number of different styles, and overall protection levels, and there should be something for everybody.

Here is a quick list of what’s covered in the video:

Maverik M5 Shoulder Pad (5:40)

Price: $124.99 Warrior EVO Shoulder Pad (6:50)

Price: $119.99 STX Cell V Shoulder Pad (8:12)

Price: $139.99

Maverik Charger Shoulder Pad (10:31)

Price: $64.99 Maverik Max Speed Pad (11:41)

Price: $109.99 Maverik MX Shoulder Pad (14:26)

Price: $84.99

STX Stallion 75 (15:54)

Price: $29.99 Maverik Max Shoulder Pad (17:37)

Price: $139.99 STX Cell V Pad Liner (19:40)

Price: $109.99 Maverik M5 Speed pad

Price: $109.99

To buy a pair of certified shoulder pads, visit Universal Lacrosse.

