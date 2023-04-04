Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeast Notebook

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Trinity Snaps Losing Streak Versus Arch-Rival

Trinity (Ky.) took the 15-minute trip across the town and made its biggest statement of the season on Wednesday night as the Shamrocks defeated arch-rivals St. Xavier (Ky.) 16-9.

The win snapped an eight-game winning streak of the Shamrocks for the Tigers that dated back to the 2018 KSLL title game. The Tigers had won those meetings by an average margin of 7.8 goals and only one of those meetings during the winning streak was won by under five goals (10-9 in 2019).

Trinity enters its spring break week on a three-game winning streak, having beaten South Oldham (Ky.) and Montgomery (Tenn.) the weekend prior to knocking off the Tigers.

In the wire-to-wire win, it was senior attack man Andrew Welch who led the way for the Shamrocks as he ended the day with seven goals on nine shots.

Jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, Trinity saw Welch score all but one of those initial goals. He then score three consecutive goals for the Shamrocks late in the second half, helping them to pull ahead 15-8 with four minutes remaining in regulation.

Huck Campbell scored the final goal of the day to cap off the Shamrocks’ win.

St. Xavier went two men-up late in the first quarter and took advantage with Thomas Andriole putting home the score. It was third of a three-goal Tiger run that helped them tie things up, 4-4, at the half. However, that is as close as the Tigers ever to taking back the lead.

Trinity blanked the Tigers in second quarter while putting home three of their own to make it a 7-4 game at the break. That run was extended to eight goals in the third quarter as the Shamrocks made it a 12-4 game late in the frame.

The Shamrocks led 13-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Trinity added three more in that final frame to close things out.

St. Xavier cut the Shamrocks’ lead to six three times in the second half but was unable to chip away in further.

Action 📸 from the 16-9 road win over the Tigers last night! #GoRocks pic.twitter.com/DhjAF3HRDK — Trinity Lacrosse (@rocks_lacrosse) March 31, 2023

Carolina’s Best Descend on Charlotte

It was a big weekend in Charlotte, N.C., as the 2nd annual Heroes Bowl took place at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Friday while the 8th annual Champions Challenge took place on Saturday.

The events bring a lot of the best lacrosse teams from the Carolinas to one place and benefit first responders and veterans. The Heroes Bowl benefits the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, which works to help first responders in need. The Champions Challenge benefits the Wounded Warriors Project, which helps wounded veterans.

Eight teams played on Friday night with the headlining game being Lake Norman (N.C.) vs Holly Springs (N.C.). Lake Norman pulled of the 8-7 come from behind victory with sophomore Cannon Wigginton putting home the game-winner with 16 seconds left. The Wildcats move to 10-2 on the season and have won each of their last four games.

@lnhslax pulled off an exciting come from behind win in the @StickwithusO Heroes Bowl last night against a tough @HSHSMLAX ! Final score 8-7 with a game winning goal for sophomore Cannon Wigginton with 16 seconds left in the game. Go Wildcats! — LNHS Men’s Lacrosse (@lnhslax) April 1, 2023

Sixteen teams took the field from morning through night on Saturday with multiple highly-anticipated matchups being featured. The nightcap saw a battle between the defending NCHSAA 4A champion Middle Creek (N.C.) and NCISAA champion Cannon (N.C.).

In a game that saw things remain close throughout, the Cougars of Cannon came out on top with the 10-6 victory. The win came in bounce back fashion as the Cougars had fallen to Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) and Georgetown Prep (D.C.) earlier in the week.

With the Cannon win, Middle Creek’s 26-game winning streak was snapped. It was the longest in the region.

Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) defeated Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) in they other high-profile matchup of the night. Brady Dolan (Marist commit) led the way for the Crusaders with six points off four goals and two assists. The Crusaders move to 11-1 with the win.

Bolles’ Big Week

Bolles (Fla.) is 16-1 entering the final week of the regular season and that one loss is to an out-of-state squad in Dublin Jerome (Ohio).

The Bulldogs went 3-0 last week as they beat Holy Trinity Episcopal (Fla.) 21-10, Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Fla.) 13-4, and Winter Park (Fla.) 13-12 in overtime.

Of those three wins, the biggest was the Bulldogs’ overtime victory over the Winter Park Wildcats. The Bulldogs held a 6-4 lead at the half and extended that lead to 11-6 heading into the fourth quarter. However, a big fourth-quarter rally from the Wildcats helped force extra lacrosse.

Ethan Binnis fired from 10 yards out, putting home his second score of the day and securing the victory for the Bulldogs. Binnis also had an assist to end the day with three points. Parker Kane and Gavin Boree (High Point commit) each had hat tricks.

Other Notes

Sophomore Hudson McCarthy, who led Christ Church Episcopal (S.C.) with a 100-point freshman season in 2022, made his season debut last week as he returned from injury. He helped the Cavaliers to a 3-0 week that included an 11-5 win over J.L. Mann (S.C.).

Memphis University (Tenn.) moved to 11-2 last week as they defeated cross-town rival Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 14-9. Senior Edward Wilson had a monster game with five goals.

Buford (Ga.) beat West Forsyth (Ga.) 13-10 to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

The Woodlands (Texas) upset Southlake (Texas) 15-7.

Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) took down rival Dallas Jesuit (Texas) 11-6

Upcoming Games to Watch

Tuesday, April 4

St. Edward’s (Fla.) vs Lake Highland Prep (Fla.)

Wednesday, April 5

Jupiter (Fla.) vs Benjamin (Fla.)

Springfield (Pa.) vs Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.)

Thursday, April 6

Hough (N.C.) vs Lake Norman (N.C.)

Christ Church Episcopal (S.C.) vs Christ School (N.C.)

Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.