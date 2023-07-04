New Balance Midwest Tryouts Standouts Part One

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig Realty. Kevin is a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.

To reach Mr. Fertig, you can call 317-869-7646, contact him on Twitter or Instagram @thekevinfertig, or go to his website.

Mr. Fertig looks forward to raising your hand and proclaiming “THE CHAMP IS HOME”. You will feel like a World Champion when he finds your DREAM home.

We were on site for the New Balance Midwest tryouts held last week in Schaumburg, Illinois just outside of Chicago. While we wait for the full rosters to be announced, here are four players from both days that absolutely popped.

2024 Mattix Groves

Naperville North (IL) – Team Illinois – Cleveland State

After seeing Groves this past fall, it was abundantly clear his confidence is even higher. He deployed a fake jump pass to free up his hands for an easier feed to the crease that resulted in a goal.

He has a prototypical frame that will further develop in a college weight room.

2024 Mileena Cotter

Salem (MI) – Skywalkers – Syracuse

One of the most impressive things about Cotter was her personality. She appeared humble and excited to be there all day. I noticed her tapping the goalie on the helmet after a drill. She was cheering teammates on and playful teasing an opponent prior to the start of a drill.

No one would have blamed a Syracuse commit for being cold and aloof towards less talented teammates but Cotter was the opposite.

Her technical and athletic ability was very apparent. She looked dangerous every time she touched the ball. Inside Lacrosse has her ranked as the 3rd best midfielder in the class.

2025 Colin Komenda

Rockhurst Jesuit (MO) – West Coast Starz/Midwest Top Gun

The left handed midfielder from Kansas City showed off eye catching stick skills.

He was dynamic in the middle third of the field while being absolutely ruthless in the offensive end. No defender was able to speed him up. He did exactly what he wanted whenever he wanted.

2024 Caroline Ling

Springboro (OH) – Long Island Legacy – Rutgers

Ling was scoring at will all day which is no surprise to Ohio folks.

She scored 167 goals this past spring en route to being named an Ohio All American and Ohio’s Attacker of the Year.

Rutgers commit Caroline Ling unleashing all the fakes pic.twitter.com/im77CQ7DwB — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) July 1, 2023

We’ll have further analysis of the selected rosters when they are revealed.

Further, we have no knowledge whether the above mentioned players made their respective teams.