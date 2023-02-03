NLL Week 10 Preview

One game tonight and seven slated for Saturday.

The season is almost at the halfway mark and there are still many questions to answer.

Albany vs. Philadelphia

Both teams are limping into this match up as they fight to get out of the lower middle of the conference standings. Albany lost 16-10 to the new look Riptide. Despite a 6-3 halftime lead against Buffalo, Philadelphia lost 13-9 after surrendering a 6-1 third quarter.

Albany (2-3) is a prime position to gain ground with a win tomorrow. Their schedule lightens up dramatically with dates against New York, Las Vegas, and Georgia twice on tap.

Philadelphia (2-4) could be in a world of hurt if they lose this game with Buffalo waiting next.

The game is at Wells Fargo. Any Eagles fans showing up to tailgate again?

DraftKings narrowly favors the Wings at -125.

Colorado vs. Las Vegas

On paper, you’d expect the defending champs to rough up an expansion franchise. The Desert Dogs struggled to score goals in their opening games, but have since averaged 13.6 per game. Although, they are 1-2 during that stretch and a chunk of those goals came after the Vancouver game had been decided.

They won their rematch the following week against the Warriors before giving up an eight goal second quarter to the Rush and falling 15-10. Once again, perhaps the uptick in goals during that stretch was inflated by the opposition letting their guard down with a sizable lead.

Now, Dillon Ward is waiting.

Perhaps, catching the Mammoth on second game of a back to back will be the ticket the Dogs cash to earn their second win in franchise history.

DraftKings has yet to post odds for this game.

Buffalo vs. Rochester

Will Rochester still be the league darling after this weekend or will they lose their second game in a row and fall out of first place?

They were thumped by Halifax 17-7 last weekend and now face the Bandits who they defeated 15-12 on January 20th.

Last year’s Rochester outfit finished the season with a 4-14 record. They are currently 6-1 thanks to the addition of Connor Fields. Will he be able to lift them up through this first bit of adversity? We often talk about teams that aren’t used to success figuring out how to win games.

On the other bench, the Bandits are humming along winning their last two games by an average of 5 goals following their loss to the Knighthawks.

There are two headed monsters and then there’s this duo.

Heading into Week 10, the @NLLBandits Dhane Smith & Josh Byrne are each on pace for 115+ points this @NLL Season. They would become the 1st teammates in NLL history to each reach 115 points in the same season#NLLPA #NLL #Lacrosse #funfactfriday pic.twitter.com/d5naVCzsAH — NLLPA (@NLLPA) February 3, 2023

Despite the win earlier this season, the Knighthawks feel like the underdog heading into Buffalo. Vegas agrees favoring the Bandits at -160.