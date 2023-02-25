NLL Week 13 Preview

February 25, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

Colorado and Vegas picked up wins last night.

Three games on the slate tonight.

Albany vs. Georgia

Take a chance on the Swarm picking up their first win of the year? They’ve dropped their first seven matches.

After suggesting that Albany’s schedule set them up for a chance at an extended winning streak, they’ve dropped two in a row to New York and Vegas. Two must win games against Georgia start tonight with Toronto looming.

DraftKings: Albany -150

Vancouver vs. Saskatchewan

Be honest, could you point out Saskatchewan on a map?

A win by the Rush puts some distance between 3rd and 4th in the West.

The Warriors are 1-9.

DraftKings: Saskatchewan -300

Rochester vs. New York

Connor Fields getting ready to feast on the Riptide? A win tonight puts the Knighthawks in a three way tie for first place in the East.

Special sweaters tonight for the Hawks.

Think the Archers or Atlas miss Teat or Fields tonight?

DraftKings: Rochester -190

Posted in

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.