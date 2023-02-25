NLL Week 13 Preview

Colorado and Vegas picked up wins last night.

Three games on the slate tonight.

Albany vs. Georgia

Take a chance on the Swarm picking up their first win of the year? They’ve dropped their first seven matches.

After suggesting that Albany’s schedule set them up for a chance at an extended winning streak, they’ve dropped two in a row to New York and Vegas. Two must win games against Georgia start tonight with Toronto looming.

DraftKings: Albany -150

Vancouver vs. Saskatchewan

Be honest, could you point out Saskatchewan on a map?

A win by the Rush puts some distance between 3rd and 4th in the West.

The Warriors are 1-9.

DraftKings: Saskatchewan -300

Rochester vs. New York

Connor Fields getting ready to feast on the Riptide? A win tonight puts the Knighthawks in a three way tie for first place in the East.

Special sweaters tonight for the Hawks.

Our C.U.R.E. Cancer Knight jersey auction AND Game Day Collectibles auction are both live!



Get your bids in ⬇️ — Rochester Knighthawks (@RocKnighthawks) February 25, 2023

Think the Archers or Atlas miss Teat or Fields tonight?

DraftKings: Rochester -190