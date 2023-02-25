NLL Week 13 Preview

Colorado and Vegas picked up wins last night.
Three games on the slate tonight.
Albany vs. Georgia
Take a chance on the Swarm picking up their first win of the year? They’ve dropped their first seven matches.
After suggesting that Albany’s schedule set them up for a chance at an extended winning streak, they’ve dropped two in a row to New York and Vegas. Two must win games against Georgia start tonight with Toronto looming.
DraftKings: Albany -150
Vancouver vs. Saskatchewan
Be honest, could you point out Saskatchewan on a map?
A win by the Rush puts some distance between 3rd and 4th in the West.
The Warriors are 1-9.
DraftKings: Saskatchewan -300
Rochester vs. New York
Connor Fields getting ready to feast on the Riptide? A win tonight puts the Knighthawks in a three way tie for first place in the East.
Special sweaters tonight for the Hawks.
Think the Archers or Atlas miss Teat or Fields tonight?
DraftKings: Rochester -190
