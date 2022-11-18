Players to Watch in Illinois

The 2023 season kicks off on February 27th in Illinois. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled the list of the top 2023 and 204 high school boys’ lacrosse players to watch.

Where are they coming from?

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list of committed athletes in Illinois. We originally put this together a couple weeks ago.

Illinois has 24 players committed to D1, D2, and D3 programs. Most of the players come from in and around Chicago. Wheaton Academy has five players committed, Loyola Academy has four players, and Benet Academy and St. Viator Academy both have two players committed. The map below shows where the committed players are coming from in Illinois.

Where are they going?

Illinois has 13 players committed to playing Division 1 lacrosse. Two players from the Class of 2024 are committed to the United States Air Force Academy and two players from the Class of 2023 are headed to Colgate University. Two of the three Division 2 commits are headed to play for Chris Ryan at Mercyhurst.

2023 D1 Commits

Nate Schwitzenberg ’23

High School: Loyola Academy

Position: Defense

College: Notre Dame



Dylan Behnke ’23

High School: Lakes Community High School

Position: Midfield

College: Colgate



Jack Carrabine ’23

High School: Lake Forest High School

Position: LSM

College: Colgate

Cade Faulkner ’23

High School: St. Viator High School

Position: Attack

College: Utah



Dylan Groff ’23

High School: Evanston Township High School

Position: Defense

College: Rutgers

Mitchell Maibuecher ’23

High School: Notre Dame High School College Prep

Position: LSM

College: Cleveland State

Sean Mullan ’23

High School: Maine South High School

Position: Attack

College: Marist

2024 Division 1 Commits



Ben Dale ’24

High School: Millbrook School

Position: Attack

College: Providence



Mikey Edell ’24

High School: Wheaton Academy

Position: Defense

College: Air Force



Michael Frieri ’24

High School: Benet Academy

Position: FOGO

College: Air Force



Mikey Usterbowski ’24

High School: Marist High School

Position: Attack

College: Bellarmine



Aiden Weisenborn ’24

High School: Wheaton Academy

Position: Midfield

College: Army

Division 2 Commits

Drew Deney ’23

High School: Warren Township High School

Position: Attack

College: Mercyhurst



Jaret Jawor ’23

High School: Wheaton Academy

Position: Goalie

College: Mercyhurst



Lucas Winger ’23

High School: Glenbrook South High School

Position: Goalie

College: Le Moyne

Division 3 Commits

Easton Bello ’23

High School: Loyola Academy

Position: Attack

College: Colby



Luke Bobby ’23

High School: Loyola Academy

Position: Defense

College: Nazareth



Joseph Busch ’23

High School: Benet Academy

Position: Defense

College: Haverford



Luke Calcagno ’23

High School: Wheaton Academy

Position: Attack

College: Stevenson



Michael Hudik ’23

High School: South Elgin High School

Position: Midfield

College: Aurora



Jameson Kane ’23

High School: Loyola Academy

Position: Midfield

College: Ithaca



Davis Schneider ’23

High School: Wheaton Academy

Position: Attack

College: Grove City



Kane Snyder ’23

High School: St. Viator

Position: Midfield

College: FDU-Florham



Cort Welch ’23

High School: Bloomington-Normal LC

Position: Attack

College: Aurora

Thank you to Inside Lacrosse who I referenced to put the list of names together. Good luck in the 2023 season!