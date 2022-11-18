Players to Watch in Illinois

The 2023 season kicks off on February 27th in Illinois. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled the list of the top 2023 and 204 high school boys’ lacrosse players to watch.
Where are they coming from?
Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list of committed athletes in Illinois. We originally put this together a couple weeks ago.
Illinois has 24 players committed to D1, D2, and D3 programs. Most of the players come from in and around Chicago. Wheaton Academy has five players committed, Loyola Academy has four players, and Benet Academy and St. Viator Academy both have two players committed. The map below shows where the committed players are coming from in Illinois.
Where are they going?
Illinois has 13 players committed to playing Division 1 lacrosse. Two players from the Class of 2024 are committed to the United States Air Force Academy and two players from the Class of 2023 are headed to Colgate University. Two of the three Division 2 commits are headed to play for Chris Ryan at Mercyhurst.
2023 D1 Commits
Nate Schwitzenberg ’23
High School: Loyola Academy
Position: Defense
College: Notre Dame
Dylan Behnke ’23
High School: Lakes Community High School
Position: Midfield
College: Colgate
Jack Carrabine ’23
High School: Lake Forest High School
Position: LSM
College: Colgate
Cade Faulkner ’23
High School: St. Viator High School
Position: Attack
College: Utah
Dylan Groff ’23
High School: Evanston Township High School
Position: Defense
College: Rutgers
Mitchell Maibuecher ’23
High School: Notre Dame High School College Prep
Position: LSM
College: Cleveland State
Sean Mullan ’23
High School: Maine South High School
Position: Attack
College: Marist
2024 Division 1 Commits
Ben Dale ’24
High School: Millbrook School
Position: Attack
College: Providence
Mikey Edell ’24
High School: Wheaton Academy
Position: Defense
College: Air Force
Michael Frieri ’24
High School: Benet Academy
Position: FOGO
College: Air Force
Mikey Usterbowski ’24
High School: Marist High School
Position: Attack
College: Bellarmine
Aiden Weisenborn ’24
High School: Wheaton Academy
Position: Midfield
College: Army
Division 2 Commits
Drew Deney ’23
High School: Warren Township High School
Position: Attack
College: Mercyhurst
Jaret Jawor ’23
High School: Wheaton Academy
Position: Goalie
College: Mercyhurst
Lucas Winger ’23
High School: Glenbrook South High School
Position: Goalie
College: Le Moyne
Division 3 Commits
Easton Bello ’23
High School: Loyola Academy
Position: Attack
College: Colby
Luke Bobby ’23
High School: Loyola Academy
Position: Defense
College: Nazareth
Joseph Busch ’23
High School: Benet Academy
Position: Defense
College: Haverford
Luke Calcagno ’23
High School: Wheaton Academy
Position: Attack
College: Stevenson
Michael Hudik ’23
High School: South Elgin High School
Position: Midfield
College: Aurora
Jameson Kane ’23
High School: Loyola Academy
Position: Midfield
College: Ithaca
Davis Schneider ’23
High School: Wheaton Academy
Position: Attack
College: Grove City
Kane Snyder ’23
High School: St. Viator
Position: Midfield
College: FDU-Florham
Cort Welch ’23
High School: Bloomington-Normal LC
Position: Attack
College: Aurora
Thank you to Inside Lacrosse who I referenced to put the list of names together. Good luck in the 2023 season!
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.