Team 91 Charlotte Dominates Baltimore Summer Kick Off All Star Selections

June 24, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

The Old North State club program produced 20 all stars across three graduation years at Baltimore Summer Kickoff, a long standing Baltimore event operated by the High Point coaching staff.

Devon Christian – 2024 – Midfield

Grant Griffith – 2024 – Midfield

Brandon DeBarardinis – 2025 – Midfield

Caden Paradine – 2025 – Midfield

Kai Smirh – 2025 – Midfield

Beckett Vance – 2025 – Midfield

Banks Cutter – 2026 – Midfield

Liam Grace – 2026 – Midfield

Crandall Wilkins – 2026 – Midfield

Colin Mendicino – 2024 – Attack

Hudson McCarthy – 2025 – Attack

Bridger Chayes – 2026 – Attack

Mason Mather – 2026 – Attack

Andrew Coffee – 2024 – Defense

Xander Ring – 2025 – Defense

Hayden Leslie – 2024 – Goalie

Shaun Wilson – 2024 – Goalie

John Torpy – 2025 – Goalie

Cannon Ridinger – 2025 – Faceoff

Carter Sherwood – 2025 – Faceoff

Team 91 Charlotte is back in Baltimore this weekend at Crabfeast.

