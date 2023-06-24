Team 91 Charlotte Dominates Baltimore Summer Kick Off All Star Selections

The Old North State club program produced 20 all stars across three graduation years at Baltimore Summer Kickoff, a long standing Baltimore event operated by the High Point coaching staff.
Devon Christian – 2024 – Midfield
Grant Griffith – 2024 – Midfield
Brandon DeBarardinis – 2025 – Midfield
Caden Paradine – 2025 – Midfield
Kai Smirh – 2025 – Midfield
Beckett Vance – 2025 – Midfield
Banks Cutter – 2026 – Midfield
Liam Grace – 2026 – Midfield
Crandall Wilkins – 2026 – Midfield
Colin Mendicino – 2024 – Attack
Hudson McCarthy – 2025 – Attack
Bridger Chayes – 2026 – Attack
Mason Mather – 2026 – Attack
Andrew Coffee – 2024 – Defense
Xander Ring – 2025 – Defense
Hayden Leslie – 2024 – Goalie
Shaun Wilson – 2024 – Goalie
John Torpy – 2025 – Goalie
Cannon Ridinger – 2025 – Faceoff
Carter Sherwood – 2025 – Faceoff
Team 91 Charlotte is back in Baltimore this weekend at Crabfeast.
