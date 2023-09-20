Top 15 D1 Teams with Reverse One Goal Game Records

How clutch was your favorite team in 2023?

A question that is far more interesting than who should the Chrome draft with the #1 pick.

Inspired by a recent redditor’s MLB standings project.

Rankings from Nike/USA Lacrosse.

TeamOverall Record1 Goal Game RecordAdjusted Overall
Notre Dame14-22-012-4
Duke16-35-112-7
Virginia13-40-316-1
Penn State11-53-210-6
Johns Hopkins12-63-110-8
Georgetown13-42-112-5
Michigan10-72-19-8
Army13-43-310-7
Maryland10-62-311-5
Cornell11-42-110-5
Yale9-60-110-5
Princeton8-71-411-4
Penn7-63-37-6
Denver10-52-19-7
Delaware13-50-215-3

Notes

Most 1 Goal Wins: Duke (5)

Most 1 Goal Losses: Princeton (4)

Princeton lost 3 overtime games

Both semifinal games ended in overtime, of course those match ups could have been different if you swapped out all four teams one goal game records

Virginia’s second one goal loss overall came against Duke, their second time losing to the Devils, was a one goal game thanks to a 6-3 4th quarter by the Wahoos after the game had long been decided

