Top Plays from NLL Scrimmages

The NLL season begins in two weeks but teams were hard at work this past weekend testing line combinations against a different color jersey.

Not every team shared video, but here are some of our favorite clips from the teams that did provide moving pictures.

San Diego Seals vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

No idea what to make of this Austin Staats goal.

Is there a really tough screen? Did the goalie think he was passing it? Did the goalie not believe he would go to the near pipe?

Just racing the goalie to the near pipe and claiming first.

Your daily reminder Austin Staats is good at lacrosse pic.twitter.com/hi7eZiK1Uv — San Diego Seals (@SealsLax) November 12, 2022

San Diego played Vegas Friday night and Halifax Saturday.

They scored 18 goals in both games. Their upgraded offense appears to be completely ready for a destruction tour of the Western Conference.

Buffalo Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Haven’t stopped watching this Brandon Robinson shovel pass all afternoon.

Rush 14-7 final over Bandits. Munro, Buchanan with two.

Here is a quick shot of Munro’s goal. pic.twitter.com/p0D1eggttp — John Gurtler (@john_gurtler) November 13, 2022

Quick stick goals are a dime a dozen in the NLL, but how many come off of a behind the back pass?

Now that’s what we call a play 😍



13-5 Rush pic.twitter.com/A2YoFsmPZI — Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) November 13, 2022

Is that Josh Byrne on the Bandits penalty kill?

Teams don’t seem to have scrimmages posted on their schedule. (We only checked a couple teams.) But, if they were scrimmaging this past weekend and not every team did scrimmage, we can only hope more scrimmage video content drops next weekend.

We need to see Connor Fields in his Rochester Knighthawk garb ASAP.

Can’t wait for more Box Lacrosse Breakdown content.