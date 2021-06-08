13 Players Selected in Inaugural Athletes Unlimited College Draft

Athletes Unlimited announced on Tuesday the names of the 13 players selected in the league’s inaugural College Draft. North Carolina’s Katie Hoeg was taken with the first overall selection.

The Hoeg selection should come as no surprise to lacrosse fans. The four-time All-American finished her career second all-time in NCAA history with 233 assists. Expect the Mattituck, New York native to be a top selection once again in the AU’s weekly team drafts.

The former National Player of the Year wasn’t the only Tar Heel to hear her name called Tuesday afternoon. Three other UNC players were also selected, including Hoeg’s potential USA National Team teammate, Kerrigan Miller. Head Coach Jenny Levy’s Tar Heel squad led all programs in players selected (4).

Another potent offensive threat, Stony Brook’s Ally Kennedy, was selected second overall. The USA National Team hopeful scored 266 goals in her career for the SeaWolves and Head Coach Joe Spallina.

Two goalies, Asa Goldstock (Syracuse) and Angie Benson (Virginia Tech), were selected to compete between the pipes. The duo ranked first and second in the nation in goals-against average during the 2020 season.

With the selection of Goldstock and Benson, the AU now has 6 goalies set to compete this summer. The battle for playing time in cage will be an interesting storyline heading into the season.

Athletes Unlimited plans to have 56 total players when it takes the field on July 19 for its five-week season in the D.C. Metro area. A notable difference from other leagues is that there will be no set teams. Instead, new teams will be drafted each week by the top four players on the Athletes Unlimited leaderboard. Scores will be calculated based on a point system that awards each player points based on her individual and team performance.

Drafts will take place Monday nights with games taking place Friday to Sunday. At the conclusion of the season, the player at the top of the leaderboard will be named the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Champion.

With the completion of the College draft, the number of players that have been invited to compete with the AU this summer stands at 52.

Draft Results:

#1 Katie Hoeg Attacker UNC #2 Ally Kennedy Midfielder Stoney Brook #3 Kayla Wood Defender UNC #4 Asa Goldstock Goalie Syracuse #5 Alyssa Parrella Attacker Hofstra #6 Molly Garrett Midfielder Michigan #7 Catie Woodruff Defender UNC #8 Angie Benson Goalie Virginia Tech #9 Kerrigan Miller Midfielder UNC #10 Lizzie Colson Defender Maryland #11 Ella Simkins Defender Syracuse #12 Sammy Mueller Midfielder Northwestern #13 Lindsey McKone Midfielder Northwestern

