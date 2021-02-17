Chris Hogan signs sponsorship deal with Epoch Lacrosse

Chris Hogan has become the latest athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with Epoch Lacrosse. Less than a week after announcing his intentions to play in the Premier Lacrosse League, Epoch Lacrosse announced that the two-time Super Bowl champion has inked a deal to make Epoch his official equipment manufacturer.

The new partnership includes an agreement where Epoch will provide gear for Hogan for the upcoming 2021 PLL Season. Hogan will also take an active role in new product development and will focus on being an advocate for player safety. Additionally, Hogan will be helping to grow Epoch Events and will support the Epoch North American Invitational Showcase this July.

“The Epoch team is excited to welcome Chris as our newest athlete. Chris brings a powerful story and background to the sport of lacrosse and we are extremely proud he is choosing to use Epoch gear to help elevate his game. His unique background will be vital in expanding the lacrosse audience and growing this game we love.” Epoch CEO James Miceli said. “He will join a collection of athletes that is second to none and we are excited to watch him compete in the Premier Lacrosse League this summer.”

As part of the partnership, Hogan will also be a regular contributor to Lacrosse Playground, Epoch’s wholly-owned subsidiary and media channel, and will share insights into his story, as well as provide health and wellness advice to young athletes.

“When I was playing lacrosse in college, the equipment options were limited. It is cool to see how the equipment has changed and how much technology Epoch is putting into the equipment now,” Chris Hogan said. “I’m excited to see the evolution of lacrosse equipment going forward and am eager to be a part of where the future is headed.”

For the 2021 PLL Season, Hogan will be playing with an Epoch Dragonfly carbon fiber shaft, the Z-One head and Epoch’s Integra protective line. As part of the partnership, Chris and his team have worked with Epoch to develop a signature line of apparel that is based on Epoch’s movement collection.

“After evaluating all of the major lacrosse equipment providers, Epoch was by far the leader of the pack. The quality of Epoch’s equipment was unmatched and we were blown away by the backend operations.” Chris Hogan’s business partners Tom Ottaiano and Joe Sanfilippo said. “We also wanted a partner that shared our long-term vision of growing the game of lacrosse and we found that with Epoch. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Epoch Lacrosse.”

Hogan played 10 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), most notably with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, before announcing his intentions to play in the PLL this summer. Prior to his time in the NFL, Hogan played four years of college lacrosse at Penn State where he was a four-year starter and First-Team All-ECAC selection.

Hogan will be eligible for the 2021 PLL Entry Draft which will take place on March 25 and will feature eight of the current PLL teams selecting 24 players over a span of three rounds.