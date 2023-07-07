Class of 2025 Watchlist: Mad Dog National Boys

With September 1st less than two months away, we’re highlighting some of the top 2025s around the country.

Today, we’re checking in with Mad Dog National.

Brandon Kunz – Manasquan (NJ)

Dynamic righty shooter from the best Jersey Shore town.

Brock Geraci – Governor’s Academy (MA)

The Texan gunslinger’s ball explodes out of his stick (0:39).

He’s also a willing and accomplished feeder. How about the touch on the off feed at 2:24?

Luke Krebs – Christian Brothers (NJ)

Athletic. (Plays a lot bigger than his listed height and weight would suggest.)

Mean streak.

Polished stickwork.

James O’Hara – Don Bosco (NJ)

Slender but very athletic with a flair for the dramatic.

He tends to drop low and punch his hands high to make a lot of saves (1:57).

Stay tuned for additional watch lists from schools and clubs around the country.

Previous List:

Lawrenceville Boys

Lacrosse Playground’s Fab 40 ensures you’re seen over the course of the summer and beyond by leveraging our social media network of over 83,000 followers and our website which has been producing lacrosse content since 2009.

There are thousands of athletes playing lacrosse this summer and very few college coaches.

The athletes who are seen the most at their best have vastly better chances.

You need consistent exposure, 2025s in particular ahead of September 1st, to be evaluated and offered.

Register here. Only 40 spots available for boys and girls.