Photo Gallery: Haudenosaunee vs. Australia

The Haudenosaunee captured 3rd place with a decisive 11-6 win over Australia.

The game was tied at 2 after the first quarter but the Haudenosaunee pulled away with a 4-1 second quarter.

Randy Staats dished out 5 helpers and Austin Staats recorded a hat trick including two goals in the pivotal second quarter.

Photos courtesy of World Lacrosse and Epoch Lacrosse.

