Epoch releases Dragonfly Pro II, Select II and Purpose Pro shafts

Do you like a lightweight shaft? Do you like a shaft with some flex? Do you like to know that the developer of your shaft has poured countless hours of design research into every inch of your lacrosse stick? Then the new release of Epoch Dragonfly shafts is going to be right up your alley!

Epoch is releasing three new models to their Dragonfly line: two men’s, the Dragonfly Pro II and the Dragonfly Select II, and one women’s shaft, the Dragonfly Purpose Pro. Made in the USA, each brings to bear the different tech components that Epoch has developed over 11 generations of Dragonfly shafts.

The Dragonfly Pro II is being released in both a 30” length for attackmen and midfielders and a 60” for defenders and long stick midfielders. The Pro II shaft is offered in Epoch’s C geometry which is the traditional concave shaft shape that is most popular across their previous Dragonfly lines.

Made of a composite carbon fiber, the Pro II utilizes a slip/grip top coat for added feel and texture as well as the Flex iQ spectrum that the Dragonfly line has become known for. The shorty is being released with a Flex iQ5, which has a dynamic responsive flex for players who roam the field and can shoot on the run or like to stand and rip step-down shots.

The long pole is being released with a Flex iQ8 which is their speed defensive shaft for aggressive LSMs or offensive-minded defenders looking for more of their gear. Strong enough to defend the goal, the Pro II 60” model also has a soft enough flex to bring the ball through transition as you attack the offensive end looking for those pole goals!

The Pro II line comes with a 6-month warranty and will be offered in several colorways including naked carbon, white, red, navy, Carolina blue, and green. Coming in at $119.99 for the shorty and $179.99 for the pole, the Pro II is chocked full of Epoch’s tech designs that make this shaft the most bang for your buck!

The Dragonfly Select II is being released in their 30” attack length only and is focusing on Epoch’s core technologies. Also available in their C geometry, the Select II has a slip/grip top coat for added feel and also has a Flex iQ5 for a dynamic and responsive flex when shooting. The Select II will offer a 3-month warranty and will come in the naked carbon and white colorways. At $99.99, the Select II offers players all of the tried-and-true Epoch Dragonfly technologies at a great price!

The Dragonfly Purpose Pro is being released in a 32” length and is specifically engineered for the elite women’s player. The Purpose Pro will be offered in the aforementioned C geometry as well as in their S geometry which offers a 7/8” diameter for a slimmer concave profile. This slimmer profile increases control for player’s seeking elite handling.

The Purpose Pro also utilizes a Micro-Bead top coat which improves overall grip and feel giving the player the best connection to their shaft. It is available in the Flex iQ9, designed for the perfect amount of flex when finishing inside, shooting on the run, or standing and shooting on the 8-meter.

The Purpose Pro will come with a 6-month warranty and come in naked carbon, white, red, navy, carolina blue, and green colorways. For $109.99, the Purpose Pro is the most technologically advanced shaft designed specifically for women’s lacrosse.

Keep an eye out for featured articles on each of these models as well as an op-ed providing my thoughts on each of these new shafts!