Fantasy Lacrosse Focus: Jared Bernhardt and Owen Hiltz dominate during Flow Fantasy Daily Week 2

Week 2 of Flow Fantasy Lacrosse Daily is now in the books. We had plenty of great matchups, and some even better performances. There were some new faces, as well as the usual suspects. Here’s how things shook out over the past week… 

Top Fantasy Lacrosse Performers

Jared Bernhardt wowed viewers with his 6G, 1A, 39 fantasy-point outing versus Rutgers, building off his 37 FP last week. Tucker Goodelle with 27 FP, led the way at the midfield position for Villanova — who had a monster offensive output (Keegan Khan, Patrick Daly combined for over 60 FP). The top FOGO effort went to who else but Villanova’s Justin Cappola, who went 91% and had a goal and an assist for 40 FP.

Favorable Matchups for Fantasy Lacrosse This Week

Here are some favorable matchups to look forward to this weekend:

  • Syracuse vs Holy Cross
    Top fantasy lacrosse targets: Owen Hiltz, Stephen Rehfuss, Drake Porter, Jakob Phaup
  • UNC vs Air Force
    Top fantasy lacrosse targets: Chris Gray, Tanner Cook, Nicky Solomon
  • Notre Dame vs Cleveland State
    Top fantasy lacrosse targets: Notre Dame defense, Pat Kavanagh
  • Virginia vs Robert Morris
    Top fantasy lacrosse targets: Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore

Check out Fantasy Lacrosse Focus for a full in-depth breakdown of the previous weekend and gain some insight into who to pick for the upcoming week. Then listen to The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast with Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg every Wednesday.

Also, be sure to join our Flow Fantasy contest “🔥 Lacrosse Playground Official” and follow along with the weekly “Your Wildest Fantasy Challenge” as Dan and Doug of The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Ty Cunnington of the Fantasy Lacrosse Focus compete against The Post Game Podcast, The Crease Dive Podcast and Lacrosse Playground contributor Dan Arestia.

Tyler began his lacrosse journey in Yorktown Heights, NY, where he had the pleasure of being a member of the Yorktown Huskers Varsity Lacrosse team. By then he had already become very passionate about the game, becoming a bonafide Lax Rat both on and off the field. Now as playing days wind down, he looks to use his degree in Sport Media and broadcast journalism to cover the College and the PLL ranks, creating content of all kinds. You can disagree with his takes, or his analysis, but one thing he IS certain about are his 3x abilities. (He'll bring his three, you bring yours.)

