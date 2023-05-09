Gamify Training to Prevent Buckling Under Pressure

Athletes are no strangers to pressure. Whether it’s a crucial game or competition, they are expected to perform at their best when it matters the most. However, this pressure can often lead to a phenomenon called choking, where athletes underperform due to stress and anxiety. To avoid this, athletes can gamify their training to simulate high-pressure situations and learn how to perform under stress.

Gamification refers to the application of game-like elements, such as competition, rewards, and challenges, to non-game contexts. When applied to athletic training, it can help athletes make their practice more engaging and motivating, while also developing skills that can help them perform better under pressure.

One way athletes can gamify their training is by setting up challenges that simulate high-pressure situations. For example, a basketball player could practice shooting free throws under a time limit, or a tennis player could practice serving while their coach distracts them. By simulating these scenarios, athletes can learn to regulate their emotions and perform effectively under stress.

Another way athletes can gamify their training is by using technology to track their progress and provide feedback. Wearable devices, such as heart rate monitors and motion sensors, can provide athletes with real-time data on their performance, allowing them to identify areas for improvement. Additionally, using video analysis software can help athletes visualize their technique and make adjustments accordingly.

Athletes can also gamify their training by creating a sense of competition. By training with teammates or peers, athletes can compete against each other and motivate each other to improve. Additionally, setting up a leaderboard or using a point system can add an extra layer of competition and make training more engaging.

Finally, athletes can gamify their training by setting up rewards for achieving specific goals. For example, a runner could reward themselves with a massage or a new pair of shoes for achieving a personal best time. By setting up these rewards, athletes can create a sense of motivation and accomplishment, which can help them perform better under pressure.

In conclusion, gamifying training can help athletes avoid choking under pressure by simulating high-pressure situations, providing feedback, creating competition, and setting up rewards. By incorporating game-like elements into their practice, athletes can make their training more engaging, motivating, and effective.

Consider this Golf Practice Schedule

Putting from 3 feet doesn’t sound difficult.

But, what if you need to make twenty five 3 foot putts in a row before you can move on to your next drill?

The first few putts would drop easily. But, how would nerves be after putt twenty?

How many Eminem lyrics would go through your head the third time through the drill when you got to putt twenty?

Coaches, what are ways you gamify practice drills besides the loser runs a sprint or does a push up?