Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeastern Notebook

This post is sponsored by DadChef created by former a Buffalo high school lacrosse player now specializing in helping dads be better cooks and chefs for their families.

Dadchef cooks everything from tacos to crawfish boil to things we can’t pronounce but know they taste awesome. You’ve probably seen the hoodie and mesh shorts already on LPG twitter but Dadchef’s full clothing line has launched. Might as well, “Look good, cook good.“

Visit dadchef.io to see the entire collection.

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Saint Andrew’s Captures Three-Peat

Dynasty status has been reached in South Florida where Saint Andrew’s (Fla.) has now won

three straight state championships.

On Saturday, the Scots defeated Bolles (Fla.) 9-8 in the FHSAA 1A state championship game.

Bolles goalie Garrett Jobe (Queens signee) made 18 saves to anchor an incredible Bulldogs’

defensive effort. However, it wouldn’t be quite enough as the Scots would end the day as one-

goal victors.

Connor Hofbauer put home the game-winner for the Scots with 4:39 remaining. The game-

winner marked his fourth score of the day as he led the Scots’ offense in the contest.

Moses Perry got Saint Andrew’s on the board just 65 seconds into the contest and two sides

would proceed to trade blows through the better part of the first half. The Scots held a 3-2 lead

entering the second quarter. A Nick Testa strike at the 5:12 mark of the second tied things up at

4-4 for the Scots and sparked what would be their largest run of the day as they added three more

before the half was over to take a 7-4 advantage into the locker room.

A Hofbauer score with 4:33 left in the third made it an 8-4 game and swayed even more

momentum the Scots way. Bolles, however, had a run of their own in them.

The Bulldogs struck back quickly with a score from Daylin John-Hill to end their dry spell and

make it a three-game goal once more. John-Hill would score twice more while Parker Kane put

one home on a man-up score during the run. That four-goal stretch ended with John-Hill’s third

of the day and tied things up at 8-8 with 7:07 remaining.

Bolles has multiple opportunities to take the lead but was turned away each time. Hofbauer’s

game-winner would come in transition off a big Scots defensive stop that came after a long

stretch of game where the Scots were on defense for most of it.

The Scots defense would turn away multiple more Bolles efforts down the stretch, including one

in the dying seconds of the contest, to secure the victory and go home with a third state title in

hand.

Lake Mary Completes Undefeated Season

In the FHSAA 2A state championship game, Lake Mary (Fla.) defeated St. Thomas Aquinas

(Fla.) 13-5.

Lake Mary’s title is its first in program history and sees the squad end the year with a perfect 24-

0 record. The win also denied the Raiders a chance at repeating as champions after winning last

year.

Caden Harshbarger (North Carolina commit) led the way for the Rams in the win with a hat

trick.

The Rams never trailed as they went wire-to-wire for the win. Lake Mary took a 5-0 advantage

into the half but St. Thomas Aquinas was able to cut the Rams lead to 5-2 early in the third

quarter with a pair of scores from Bobby Windesheim and James Finch. That short spurt,

however, proved to be the only real momentum the Raiders were able to build all day.

Lake Mary scored five of the final eight goals to pull away and secure the victory. Harshbarger

has a pair during that stretch to help the Rams put this one away.

Championship Week Set in Georgia

Champions will be crowned in the Peach State this week in all three classifications.

In 1A-4A, Westminster will play Wesleyan in the first semifinal while Starr’s Mill will play

Lovett in the other.

In 5A-6A, Marist will face Allatoona and Roswell will face Cambridge in the semifinals this

week.

In the first ever 7A state tournament, South Forsyth and Lambert will meet in one semifinal

while West Forsyth and Buford will meet in the other semifinal game.

The semifinals will set after last week’s quarterfinal contests. The most high-profile of those was

West Forsyth beating North Paulding 10-7. The Wolverines used a 5-2 first half to get ahead and

were able to hold on through a strong second-half effort from the Wolfpack. The Wolverines will

now move to semifinals where they will face Buford, who is the lone team to have beaten them

this season.

Championship Weekend on The Horizon in Texas

The semifinals are set in the Lone Star State.

In the THSLL AA tournament, Highland Park will play Episcopal School of Dallas in the first

semifinal game while Westlake will play the Woodlands in the second.

Of the quarterfinal contest to advance to see another week, the most exciting was Episcopal

School of Dallas knocking off Southlake 15-14. After being down 8-4 at the half, the Eagles

stormed back and tied things up at 10-10 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Max Bushaw tied things up at 14 all with 2:03 left to mark the third tie of the half. Quinn Tyler

would take a shot with 42 seconds left to attempt to give the Dragons the lead but it was called a

no-goal.

Just when it looked like overtime might be inevitable, Cooper Raney scored on a behind-the-

back shot on the doorstep with 13 seconds left to secure the win and send the Eagles to the

semifinals.

Raney’s game-winner gave him 68 on the year which is a new program record.

Other Notes

Cannon (N.C.) grabbed the No. 1 seed in the NCISAA bracket released on Sunday.

Jesuit (La.) beat Catholic (La.) to capture the LHSLL DI title. Holy Cross (La.) won the DII title

with a win over St. Thomas More (La.).

Vestavia Hills (Ala.) beat Mountain Brook (Ala.) 13-7 to win the Alabama state title in its

GBYLA league.

Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.

Southern Fuse

July 25-26

Huntsville, Alabama

2024-2027 Grad Years

Now Taking Applications