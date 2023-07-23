Indiana All Stars Tryouts

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig Realty. Kevin is a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.

Prepare to Launch

Indiana All Stars, the newest member of Project Midwest Lacrosse, is hosting tryouts for 2026-2029 graduation years.

August 5

Grand Park Westfield, Indiana

11AM-2PM

The mission of Indiana All-Stars is to grow the game in the state of Indiana by providing quality opportunities for players and coaches to develop leadership skills, build community, and compete.

Registration Link