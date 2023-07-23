Indiana All Stars Tryouts

July 23, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

Prepare to Launch

Indiana All Stars, the newest member of Project Midwest Lacrosse, is hosting tryouts for 2026-2029 graduation years.

August 5

Grand Park Westfield, Indiana

11AM-2PM

The mission of Indiana All-Stars is to grow the game in the state of Indiana by providing quality opportunities for players and coaches to develop leadership skills, build community, and compete.

Registration Link

