Class of 2025 Watchlist: Team 91 Charlotte

With September 1st just over one month away, we’re highlighting some of the top 2025s around the country.

Next up, Ryan Flanagan’s Team 91 Charlotte boys.

John Torpy – Lake Norman

A ball and soul erasing netminder.

Ask the shooter at 0:52.

Brandon DeBerardinis – Lake Norman

One of the top midfielders in the class of 2025 with a GPA to match.

Beckett Vance – Charlotte Christian

Athletic in the middle third of the field with slimy hands near the net.

Xander Ring – Christ School

A hunter on and off ball at 6’2″ 178lbs.

Hudson McCarthy – Boys Latin

The South Carolina product has played up for 91 Charlotte.

Now at Boys Latin after spending a year at Christ Church.

