Class of 2025 Watchlist: Team Minnesota Boys

With September 1st less than two months away, we’re highlighting some of the top 2025s around the country.

Next up, Team Minnesota boys.

Kevin Graff – Bloomington Jefferson (MN)

The younger brother of former Harvard attackman Ryan Graff checks in at 6’4″ and nearly 200lbs.

We evaluated him in person at New Balance Midwest tryouts a couple weeks ago. (Graff made the team.)

He moves very well for his size. More impressive was his desire to be compete on ground balls.

Cole Langevin – Minnetonka (MN)

Prototypical on ball pitbull defender with good instincts off ball.

Another athlete we evaluated in person at the New Balance Midwest tryouts who also made the team.

Drew Stocco – Edina (MN)

A fast twitch lefty with soft hands you’d expect from a Minnesota athlete.

Don’t see many offensive highlights feature a caused turnover as their second clip of the video.

Stocco landed a lefty bomb at New Balance Midwest tryouts. He also earned a spot on the team.

James Anderson – Eden Prairie (MN)

Another athlete we saw in person at New Balance Midwest who made the team.

Attends the same high school that produced multi year UVA starter Quentin Matsui.

Tommy Skramstad – Spring Lake Park (MN)

At 6’3″ 165lbs, he has a great frame to grow into over the next two years.

Despite being a taller goalie, he is more than capable on shots at his feet.

