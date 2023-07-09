Class of 2025 Watchlist: Predators Girls

With September 1st less than two months away, we’re highlighting some of the top 2025s around the country.

Next up, Predators is a New York and Connecticut based club program.

Brooke Koffler – Hackley (NY)

Not many sophomores earn All American honors. Still fewer score 93 goals in a season.

Wait until you see the dodge at 0:24.

Koffler also plays varsity soccer.

Jane Hoffman – Scarsdale (NY)

An actual do it all athlete who plays midfield, attack, takes draws and plays box lacrosse.

Love the patience to set up her defender and confident finish in the first clip.

Hoffman also played varsity field hockey.

Abby Dold – Ursuline (NY)

Dold has a variety of goal scoring abilities on and off play while also being more than willing to compete defensively.

She earned all league as a sophomore

