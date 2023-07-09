New Balance Midwest Tryouts Part Two

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig Realty. Kevin is a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.

We were on site for the New Balance Midwest tryouts held at the end of June in Schaumburg, Illinois just outside of Chicago.

The final rosters have been released.

Girls – Highlight 2024

Girls – Burn 2025

Girls – Command 2026/2027

Boys – Highlight 2024

Boys – Burn 2025

Boys – Command 2026/2027

We’ll have notes on the top performers from the selected athletes this coming week.