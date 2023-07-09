New Balance Midwest Tryouts Part Two

July 9, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

We were on site for the New Balance Midwest tryouts held at the end of June in Schaumburg, Illinois just outside of Chicago.

The final rosters have been released.

Girls – Highlight 2024

Emma AricoSaline, MIDetroit Country DayMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Bella ConnellO’Fallon, MOSt Dominic High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Mileena CotterCanton, MISalem High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Olivia DoyenPrior Lake, MNIMG AcademyGoalieAthlete Bio
Shannon EarleyHinsdale, ILBenet AcademyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Lani FiloonVenetia, PAPeters TowhshipAttackAthlete Bio
Regan GiblinChicago, ILSaint Ignatius College PrepAttackAthlete Bio
Georgia GillBrighton, MIBrighton High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Brenna HeffernanPowell, OHOlentangyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Jordyn HellingExcelsior, MNMinnetonkaAttackAthlete Bio
Elliana HillardDeWitt, MIDeWitt High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Kate HooleySaint Paul, MNWoodbury High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Hannah JabasVerona, WIVeronaAttackAthlete Bio
Hadley KeatingTroy, MIDetroit Country Day SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Caroline LingSpringboro, OHSpringboroAttackAthlete Bio
Isabel MikaAndover, MNAndover High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Emma MillerSaint Louis, MOVisitation Academy of St. LouisDefenseAthlete Bio
Kylie PastorHaslett, MIHaslett High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
Sadie RifkinBirmingham, MIDetroit Country Day SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Avary Grace SacdalanShelby Township, MIStoney Creek High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Kailee SeeArlington Heights, ILJohn Hersey High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Katherine SmykaHigh Ridge, MONorthwest High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Ella TerrellWauconda, ILMundeleinMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Maddie WhiteSpring Lake, MISpring Lake High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Ava WixoMinnetonka, MNMinnetonka High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio

Girls – Burn 2025

Lizzie AnneHolladay, UTOlympusMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Sarah AnneHolladay, UTOlympusMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Addison BechlerCrystal Lake, ILCrystal Lake CentralMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Mackenzie ConwayWest Bloomfield, MIMercy High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
Katie FerraraAlgonquin, ILHuntley High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Amelia GuccioneLake Orion, MILake Orion High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Gisella HarderEden Prairie, MNSouthwest Christian High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Ava HarringtonGalena, OHOlentangy Orange High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Stella HensleyKalamazoo, MIPortage Central High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Corinna HilmasPowell, OHOlentangy Liberty High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Audrey KahounWorthington, OHThomas Worthington High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Caroline KellyOwings Mills, MDArchbishop Spalding High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
Ella KoosisBloomfield Hills, MIBirmingham SeaholmMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Grainne KristufekWestern Springs, ILLyons TownshipMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Marin LallyBallwin, MOMarquette High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Peyton MoncriefHinsdale, ILHinsdale CentralMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Olivia MowrerClarendon Hills, ILNazareth AcademyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Ella Parker- BrionesClarendon Hills, ILHinsdale Central High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Gabriela PuzevicMattawan, MIMattawan High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Sade RuckerWestern Springs, ILFenwick High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Ava SebbenDowners Grove, ILMontini CatholicDefenseAthlete Bio
Isabelle WatsonEast Lansing, MIEast Lansing High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Rebekah YoderCanton, OHJackson High School DefenseAthlete Bio

Girls – Command 2026/2027

Addison Allen-GrubbAnn Arbor, MIDexter High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
Jacquelyn CalsoWest Bloomfield, MIDetroit Country Day SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Josie CiaramitaSaint Louis, MOMICDSMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Snowden ConnorMission Hills, KSPEMBROKE HillAttackAthlete Bio
Hayden DanielElmhurst, ILyork high schoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Alexa DeHartZionsville, INZionsville high schoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Lillian EngstromHudsonville, MIGrand Rapids Catholic CentralMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Molly FeslerSaint Louis, MOVisitation AcademyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Caroline FlowersLouisville, KYKentucky Country Day SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Isabella HamoLeawood, KSBlue Valley HighschoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Leah HolmbergLake in the Hills, ILHuntley High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Sarah JohnstonFranklin, TNPage Middle SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Sydney KronaugeSaint Louis, MOMarquette High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Francesca MaffeiRoselle, ILSaint ViatorAttackAthlete Bio
Rhianyn McIntyreWildwood, MOLafayetteAttackAthlete Bio
Maria NajarroSt.Louis, MOSt. Joseph’s AcademyAttackAthlete Bio
Caitlin O’GuinBloomfield Hills, MISeaholmMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Savannah OhrelArlington Heights, ILSaint Viator High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Reese RaffertySaint Louis, MOJohn Burroughs SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Abby RussellEast Lansing, MIHaslett High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Emily SimonsMukwonago, WIMukwonagoMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Emma YeagerFitchburg, WIVerona Area High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio

Boys – Highlight 2024

Carlo AdamsKnoxville, TNWest High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Owen BakerBloomington, MNBloomington JeffersonDefenseAthlete Bio
Ben DaleWheaton, ILMillbrook SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Luca DiCarloLibertyville, ILLibertyville HSLong Stick Mid-FieldAthlete Bio
Daniel DorszewskiPalatine, ILPalatine HighschoolGoalieAthlete Bio
James GrosspietschCross Plains, WIMiddletonMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Mattix GrovesNaperville, ILNaperville North High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Samuel HardyMinneapolis, MNThe Blake SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Kasey HospelhornEvansville, INEvansville North High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Michael LanierUnion, KYLarry A RyleMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Parker LeslieMiddleton, WIMiddleton High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Samuel LewisPlymouth, MNProvidence AcademyAttackAthlete Bio
Nathan McClaskeyGurnee, ILWarren TownshipLong Stick Mid-FieldAthlete Bio
Gabe MeisterlingStillwater, MNSaint Thomas AcademyGoalieAthlete Bio
Luca MinnitiDublin, OHOlentangy LibertyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Brady NickelHastings, MNHastings High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Charlie PerriHartland, WIArrowhead High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Joshua PopeLiberty, MOLiberty North High SchoolFace-offAthlete Bio
Brol SchermanNorth Oaks, MNCentennial High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
William SchneiderPlymouth, MNWayzata High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Mike UsterbowskiChicago, ILMarist High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Adam VanVoorhisColumbus, OHHilliard DavidsonAttackAthlete Bio
Caden WilsonHilliard, OHHilliard DavidsonFace-offAthlete Bio

Boys – Burn 2025

James AndersonEden Prairie, MNEden Prairie High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Mason BradyClarendon Hillls, ILHinsdale Central High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Jacob CzarnotaCottage Grove, MNParkDefenseAthlete Bio
Gavin DeanDublin, OHDublin JeromeMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Cole GoodwillieChicago, ILLatin School of ChicagoMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Kevin GraffBloomington, MNBloomington JeffersonAttackAthlete Bio
Jack HartmanArlington Heights, ILSaint Viator High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
Jay HowatBloomington, MNBloomington Jefferson HSMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Colin KomendaPrairie Village, KSRockhurst JesuitMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Cole LangevinExcelsior, MNMinnetonka High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Sean McKeeChagrin Falls, OHWestern Reserve AcademyAttackAthlete Bio
Lachlan MoffattPlymouth, MIDetroit Catholic CentralAttackAthlete Bio
Andrew MullanPark Ridge, ILMaine SouthAttackAthlete Bio
Will Musgrovelewis center, OHOlentangy OrangeMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Brody OlsenWOOSTER, OHCleveland St IgnatiusDefenseAthlete Bio
Hansen PolonkeyOrtonville, MIBrother RiceAttackAthlete Bio
Jacob RoubicHudson, OHSaint Ignatius High SchoolFace-offAthlete Bio
Nathan SmithAvon Lake, OHSt. Ignatius High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Drew StoccoEdina, MNEdina high schoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Jake Struckpowell, OHOlentangy LibertyMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Michael TauscherPort Barrington, ILSaint ViatorFace-offAthlete Bio
Nicholas VoultosWashington, MIThe Lawrenceville SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Landon WhalenHilliard, OHHilliard Darby High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Trent YeltonLiberty Township, OHSt. Xavier High School CincinnatiGoalieAthlete Bio

Boys – Command 2026/2027

Charlie BorisCanfield, OHCanfield High SchoolFace-offAthlete Bio
Steele CrissmanSt. Louis, MOMICDS (Mary Institute Country Day School)AttackAthlete Bio
Graham EwingFishers, INWestern Reserve AcademyAttackAthlete Bio
Dalton FertigFishers, INHamilton Southeastern High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Jaxon FryeCincinnati, OHIndian Hill high schoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Benjamin GodwinPowell, OHOlentangy Liberty High SchoolGoalieAthlete Bio
David GouldFishers, INHamilton Southeastern HSAttackAthlete Bio
Mitchell HootenFrankfort, ILSt Rita of Cascia High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Kyle JenkinsFISHERS, INHamilton SoutheasternMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Emmet LeeLake Forest, ILLake Forest High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Davis LevengoodChagrin Falls, OHWestern Reserve AcademyGoalieAthlete Bio
Logan McDougalGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Adrian MillinWaunakee, WIWaunakee Community High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Peter OlearySaint Louis, MOMICDS (Mary Institute Country Day School)Mid-FieldAthlete Bio
Quinton RestrepoDeephaven, MNMinnetonkaDefenseAthlete Bio
Luke SeamanEdina, MNEdina High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Ike StitleIndianapolis, INCarmel High SchoolAttackAthlete Bio
Riley SyversonChanhassen, MNChanhassen High SchoolDefenseAthlete Bio
Vincent ValePortage, MIMattawan Consolidated SchoolsMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Mason Van BruntBLOOMINGTON, MNBloomington Jefferson High SchoolFace-offAthlete Bio
Elijah WarrenCarmel, INCarmel High SchoolMid-FieldAthlete Bio
Benjamin WilliamsSt. Louis, MOMICDSDefenseAthlete Bio

We’ll have notes on the top performers from the selected athletes this coming week.

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O'Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

