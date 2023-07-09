New Balance Midwest Tryouts Part Two

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig Realty. Kevin is a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.
We were on site for the New Balance Midwest tryouts held at the end of June in Schaumburg, Illinois just outside of Chicago.
The final rosters have been released.
Girls – Highlight 2024
|Emma Arico
|Saline, MI
|Detroit Country Day
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Bella Connell
|O’Fallon, MO
|St Dominic High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Mileena Cotter
|Canton, MI
|Salem High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Olivia Doyen
|Prior Lake, MN
|IMG Academy
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Shannon Earley
|Hinsdale, IL
|Benet Academy
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Lani Filoon
|Venetia, PA
|Peters Towhship
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Regan Giblin
|Chicago, IL
|Saint Ignatius College Prep
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Georgia Gill
|Brighton, MI
|Brighton High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Brenna Heffernan
|Powell, OH
|Olentangy
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Jordyn Helling
|Excelsior, MN
|Minnetonka
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Elliana Hillard
|DeWitt, MI
|DeWitt High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Kate Hooley
|Saint Paul, MN
|Woodbury High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Hannah Jabas
|Verona, WI
|Verona
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Hadley Keating
|Troy, MI
|Detroit Country Day School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Caroline Ling
|Springboro, OH
|Springboro
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Isabel Mika
|Andover, MN
|Andover High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Emma Miller
|Saint Louis, MO
|Visitation Academy of St. Louis
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Kylie Pastor
|Haslett, MI
|Haslett High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Sadie Rifkin
|Birmingham, MI
|Detroit Country Day School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Avary Grace Sacdalan
|Shelby Township, MI
|Stoney Creek High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Kailee See
|Arlington Heights, IL
|John Hersey High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Katherine Smyka
|High Ridge, MO
|Northwest High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Ella Terrell
|Wauconda, IL
|Mundelein
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Maddie White
|Spring Lake, MI
|Spring Lake High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Ava Wixo
|Minnetonka, MN
|Minnetonka High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
Girls – Burn 2025
|Lizzie Anne
|Holladay, UT
|Olympus
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Sarah Anne
|Holladay, UT
|Olympus
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Addison Bechler
|Crystal Lake, IL
|Crystal Lake Central
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Mackenzie Conway
|West Bloomfield, MI
|Mercy High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Katie Ferrara
|Algonquin, IL
|Huntley High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Amelia Guccione
|Lake Orion, MI
|Lake Orion High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Gisella Harder
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Southwest Christian High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Ava Harrington
|Galena, OH
|Olentangy Orange High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Stella Hensley
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Portage Central High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Corinna Hilmas
|Powell, OH
|Olentangy Liberty High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Audrey Kahoun
|Worthington, OH
|Thomas Worthington High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Caroline Kelly
|Owings Mills, MD
|Archbishop Spalding High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Ella Koosis
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|Birmingham Seaholm
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Grainne Kristufek
|Western Springs, IL
|Lyons Township
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Marin Lally
|Ballwin, MO
|Marquette High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Peyton Moncrief
|Hinsdale, IL
|Hinsdale Central
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Olivia Mowrer
|Clarendon Hills, IL
|Nazareth Academy
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Ella Parker- Briones
|Clarendon Hills, IL
|Hinsdale Central High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Gabriela Puzevic
|Mattawan, MI
|Mattawan High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Sade Rucker
|Western Springs, IL
|Fenwick High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Ava Sebben
|Downers Grove, IL
|Montini Catholic
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Isabelle Watson
|East Lansing, MI
|East Lansing High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Rebekah Yoder
|Canton, OH
|Jackson High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
Girls – Command 2026/2027
|Addison Allen-Grubb
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Dexter High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Jacquelyn Calso
|West Bloomfield, MI
|Detroit Country Day School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Josie Ciaramita
|Saint Louis, MO
|MICDS
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Snowden Connor
|Mission Hills, KS
|PEMBROKE Hill
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Hayden Daniel
|Elmhurst, IL
|york high school
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Alexa DeHart
|Zionsville, IN
|Zionsville high school
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Lillian Engstrom
|Hudsonville, MI
|Grand Rapids Catholic Central
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Molly Fesler
|Saint Louis, MO
|Visitation Academy
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Caroline Flowers
|Louisville, KY
|Kentucky Country Day School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Isabella Hamo
|Leawood, KS
|Blue Valley Highschool
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Leah Holmberg
|Lake in the Hills, IL
|Huntley High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Sarah Johnston
|Franklin, TN
|Page Middle School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Sydney Kronauge
|Saint Louis, MO
|Marquette High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Francesca Maffei
|Roselle, IL
|Saint Viator
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Rhianyn McIntyre
|Wildwood, MO
|Lafayette
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Maria Najarro
|St.Louis, MO
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Caitlin O’Guin
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|Seaholm
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Savannah Ohrel
|Arlington Heights, IL
|Saint Viator High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Reese Rafferty
|Saint Louis, MO
|John Burroughs School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Abby Russell
|East Lansing, MI
|Haslett High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Emily Simons
|Mukwonago, WI
|Mukwonago
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Emma Yeager
|Fitchburg, WI
|Verona Area High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
Boys – Highlight 2024
|Carlo Adams
|Knoxville, TN
|West High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Owen Baker
|Bloomington, MN
|Bloomington Jefferson
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Ben Dale
|Wheaton, IL
|Millbrook School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Luca DiCarlo
|Libertyville, IL
|Libertyville HS
|Long Stick Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Daniel Dorszewski
|Palatine, IL
|Palatine Highschool
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|James Grosspietsch
|Cross Plains, WI
|Middleton
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Mattix Groves
|Naperville, IL
|Naperville North High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Samuel Hardy
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Blake School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Kasey Hospelhorn
|Evansville, IN
|Evansville North High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Michael Lanier
|Union, KY
|Larry A Ryle
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Parker Leslie
|Middleton, WI
|Middleton High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Samuel Lewis
|Plymouth, MN
|Providence Academy
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Nathan McClaskey
|Gurnee, IL
|Warren Township
|Long Stick Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Gabe Meisterling
|Stillwater, MN
|Saint Thomas Academy
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Luca Minniti
|Dublin, OH
|Olentangy Liberty
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Brady Nickel
|Hastings, MN
|Hastings High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Charlie Perri
|Hartland, WI
|Arrowhead High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Joshua Pope
|Liberty, MO
|Liberty North High School
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
|Brol Scherman
|North Oaks, MN
|Centennial High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|William Schneider
|Plymouth, MN
|Wayzata High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Mike Usterbowski
|Chicago, IL
|Marist High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Adam VanVoorhis
|Columbus, OH
|Hilliard Davidson
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Caden Wilson
|Hilliard, OH
|Hilliard Davidson
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
Boys – Burn 2025
|James Anderson
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Eden Prairie High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Mason Brady
|Clarendon Hillls, IL
|Hinsdale Central High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Jacob Czarnota
|Cottage Grove, MN
|Park
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Gavin Dean
|Dublin, OH
|Dublin Jerome
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Cole Goodwillie
|Chicago, IL
|Latin School of Chicago
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Kevin Graff
|Bloomington, MN
|Bloomington Jefferson
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Jack Hartman
|Arlington Heights, IL
|Saint Viator High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Jay Howat
|Bloomington, MN
|Bloomington Jefferson HS
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Colin Komenda
|Prairie Village, KS
|Rockhurst Jesuit
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Cole Langevin
|Excelsior, MN
|Minnetonka High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Sean McKee
|Chagrin Falls, OH
|Western Reserve Academy
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Lachlan Moffatt
|Plymouth, MI
|Detroit Catholic Central
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Andrew Mullan
|Park Ridge, IL
|Maine South
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Will Musgrove
|lewis center, OH
|Olentangy Orange
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Brody Olsen
|WOOSTER, OH
|Cleveland St Ignatius
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Hansen Polonkey
|Ortonville, MI
|Brother Rice
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Jacob Roubic
|Hudson, OH
|Saint Ignatius High School
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
|Nathan Smith
|Avon Lake, OH
|St. Ignatius High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Drew Stocco
|Edina, MN
|Edina high school
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Jake Struck
|powell, OH
|Olentangy Liberty
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Michael Tauscher
|Port Barrington, IL
|Saint Viator
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
|Nicholas Voultos
|Washington, MI
|The Lawrenceville School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Landon Whalen
|Hilliard, OH
|Hilliard Darby High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Trent Yelton
|Liberty Township, OH
|St. Xavier High School Cincinnati
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
Boys – Command 2026/2027
|Charlie Boris
|Canfield, OH
|Canfield High School
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
|Steele Crissman
|St. Louis, MO
|MICDS (Mary Institute Country Day School)
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Graham Ewing
|Fishers, IN
|Western Reserve Academy
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Dalton Fertig
|Fishers, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Jaxon Frye
|Cincinnati, OH
|Indian Hill high school
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Benjamin Godwin
|Powell, OH
|Olentangy Liberty High School
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|David Gould
|Fishers, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern HS
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Mitchell Hooten
|Frankfort, IL
|St Rita of Cascia High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Kyle Jenkins
|FISHERS, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Emmet Lee
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Davis Levengood
|Chagrin Falls, OH
|Western Reserve Academy
|Goalie
|Athlete Bio
|Logan McDougal
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Adrian Millin
|Waunakee, WI
|Waunakee Community High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Peter Oleary
|Saint Louis, MO
|MICDS (Mary Institute Country Day School)
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Quinton Restrepo
|Deephaven, MN
|Minnetonka
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Luke Seaman
|Edina, MN
|Edina High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Ike Stitle
|Indianapolis, IN
|Carmel High School
|Attack
|Athlete Bio
|Riley Syverson
|Chanhassen, MN
|Chanhassen High School
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
|Vincent Vale
|Portage, MI
|Mattawan Consolidated Schools
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Mason Van Brunt
|BLOOMINGTON, MN
|Bloomington Jefferson High School
|Face-off
|Athlete Bio
|Elijah Warren
|Carmel, IN
|Carmel High School
|Mid-Field
|Athlete Bio
|Benjamin Williams
|St. Louis, MO
|MICDS
|Defense
|Athlete Bio
We’ll have notes on the top performers from the selected athletes this coming week.
