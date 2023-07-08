Class of 2025 Watchlist: Lacrosse Monkey Girls

With September 1st less than two months away, we’re highlighting some of the top 2025s around the country.

Next up, Lacrosse Monkey is a Minnesota based girls club with national roster.

Corinna Hilmas – Olentangy Liberty (OH)

Playing up in 2024s in the film below, she had no problem asserting her will.

Caroline Kelly – Archbishop Spalding (MD)

Patient in her stance and explosive to the ball.

Kelly throws a quick and catchable outlet pass to get the offense started.

Sarah and Lizzie Anne – Olympus (UT)

Unfortunately no YouTube footage on these sisters from Utah but they were dominant when we evaluated them in person at the New Balance All America tryouts last week in Illinois.

In fact all four athletes featured here earned roster spots on the team.

Stay tuned for additional watch lists from schools and clubs around the country.

Previous List:

Lawrenceville Boys

Mad Dog National Boys

Lacrosse Playground’s Fab 40 ensures you’re seen over the course of the summer and beyond by leveraging our social media network of over 83,000 followers and our website which has been producing lacrosse content since 2009.

There are thousands of athletes playing lacrosse this summer and very few college coaches.

The athletes who are seen the most at their best have vastly better chances.

You need consistent exposure, 2025s in particular ahead of September 1st, to be evaluated and offered.

Register here. Only 40 spots available for boys and girls.