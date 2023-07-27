LPG Abroad Itinerary

Lacrosse Playground and a very special lacrosse partner (announced shortly) are now taking applications for a college prep program traveling to train and compete for nine days in Europe next summer.
Final details are on the way, but we will prioritize applications that arrive ahead of launch.
Tonight, we are excited to release the trip itinerary.
DAY 1
Flight to Scotland
DAY 2
Check in at Hotel Arrive at a hotel in the Glasgow area that will be your base for the next four nights.
Welcome Meeting Begin with a welcome meeting and orientation. Enjoy free time to explore the area around the hotel.
Lacrosse Training Session Participate in a Training
Session at a local field led by your coaching staff.
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 3
Breakfast at Hotel
Lacrosse Training Session
Glasgow City Walk Strathclyde University, City Chambers, George Square
Lacrosse Training Session
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 4
Breakfast at Hotel
Lacrosse Training Session
Glasgow Cathedral visit a church so well-regarded that in 1451, the Pope declared a pilgrimage to it would merit the same as one to Rome. The present cathedral, built in the 12th century, sits on the site of a monastery founded by St. Mungo. Visit also includes the Chapel of St. John the Evangelist and Blacader Aisle
Lacrosse Training Session
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 5
Glasgow–London
Breakfast at Hotel
Travel to London by train
London City Walk Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, Covent Garden, Leicester Square, China Town
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 7
Breakfast at Hotel
Friendly Lacrosse Match
Windsor Castle Excursion See how the King relaxes on this tour of the royal weekend estate (originally built as a fortress in the 11th century, when William the Conqueror ruled). Alternatively see the Gothic-style St. George’s Chapel or peek into the rooms of Queen Mary’s doll house.
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 6
Breakfast at Hotel
Friendly Lacrosse Match Play a friendly match against a local club team in the London area. The team will meet and compete against athletes of similar ages and skill levels.
Tower of London visit Get up close and personal with the Tower of London. The Crown jewels are housed here, including the largest cut diamond in the world. Beefeaters (guards) lead tours through the Tower.
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 8
Breakfast at Hotel
Free Time to explore London on your own
Friendly Lacrosse Match
Dinner at Hotel Restaurant
DAY 9
Breakfast at Hotel
Our rewarding and enjoyable tour comes to an end as our Tour Director accompanies us to the airport on our final day.
There’s more.
We mentioned there was an opportunity for families to fundraise to defray costs.
Families will also be able to extend payments after the trip has concluded.
We don’t want anyone to miss out on the lacrosse experience of a lifetime.
