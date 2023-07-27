LPG Abroad Itinerary

Lacrosse Playground and a very special lacrosse partner (announced shortly) are now taking applications for a college prep program traveling to train and compete for nine days in Europe next summer.

Final details are on the way, but we will prioritize applications that arrive ahead of launch.

Tonight, we are excited to release the trip itinerary.

APPLICATION

DAY 1

Flight to Scotland

DAY 2

Check in at Hotel Arrive at a hotel in the Glasgow area that will be your base for the next four nights.

Welcome Meeting Begin with a welcome meeting and orientation. Enjoy free time to explore the area around the hotel.

Lacrosse Training Session Participate in a Training

Session at a local field led by your coaching staff.

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant

DAY 3

Breakfast at Hotel

Lacrosse Training Session

Glasgow City Walk Strathclyde University, City Chambers, George Square

Lacrosse Training Session

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant

DAY 4

Breakfast at Hotel

Lacrosse Training Session

Glasgow Cathedral visit a church so well-regarded that in 1451, the Pope declared a pilgrimage to it would merit the same as one to Rome. The present cathedral, built in the 12th century, sits on the site of a monastery founded by St. Mungo. Visit also includes the Chapel of St. John the Evangelist and Blacader Aisle

Lacrosse Training Session

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant

DAY 5

Glasgow–London

Breakfast at Hotel

Travel to London by train

London City Walk Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, Covent Garden, Leicester Square, China Town

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant

DAY 7

Breakfast at Hotel

Friendly Lacrosse Match

Windsor Castle Excursion See how the King relaxes on this tour of the royal weekend estate (originally built as a fortress in the 11th century, when William the Conqueror ruled). Alternatively see the Gothic-style St. George’s Chapel or peek into the rooms of Queen Mary’s doll house.

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant

DAY 6

Breakfast at Hotel

Friendly Lacrosse Match Play a friendly match against a local club team in the London area. The team will meet and compete against athletes of similar ages and skill levels.

Tower of London visit Get up close and personal with the Tower of London. The Crown jewels are housed here, including the largest cut diamond in the world. Beefeaters (guards) lead tours through the Tower.

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant



DAY 8

Breakfast at Hotel

Free Time to explore London on your own

Friendly Lacrosse Match

Dinner at Hotel Restaurant



DAY 9

Breakfast at Hotel

Our rewarding and enjoyable tour comes to an end as our Tour Director accompanies us to the airport on our final day.

There’s more.

We mentioned there was an opportunity for families to fundraise to defray costs.

Families will also be able to extend payments after the trip has concluded.

We don’t want anyone to miss out on the lacrosse experience of a lifetime.

Apply now.