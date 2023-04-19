Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeast Notebook

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Highland Park, The Woodlands Defeat Long Island Power

On Tuesday night, Garden City (N.Y.) head coach Steve Finnell took to his Trojans into the Lone

State State and took the sideline against his former college coach at Duke in Mike Pressler and

Highland Park (Texas).

In what is arguably the biggest win in the history of Texas high school lacrosse, the Scots

defended their home turf and took down the visiting Trojans 9-8.

Ben Abel (Loyola) was the hero of the day for the Scots, anchoring an incredible

defensive effort in the cage. He was on fire throughout the contest and stood tall late with

multiple big stops in the final minutes to ensure stave off the late effort from the Trojans and

ensure the Scots victory. Sophomore LSM Ben Boyer had a monster day, as well. Often

matched up on Garden City’s Stevie Finnell (Duke) he helped hold him to just one goal

and one assist.

Sophomore Paxton Smith put home the first goal of the day for Highland Park and they never

trailed, leading 4-2 at the end of the opening frame, 5-4 at the half, and 8-5 heading into the final

frame.

Garden City capped a three-goal run with 3:43 remaining to pull within one. However, they were

unable to convert in those final minutes to tie it.

Paxton Smith led the way for the Scots with a first-quarter hat trick. Senior Quinn Gordon also

had a hat trick while.

The Scots @hplax scored their last goal game with 10 minutes to play and held off the rally



🎥: @friday_stars pic.twitter.com/ERvSS6p7fx — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) April 12, 2023

Later in the week, Highland Park beat Jesuit Dallas (Texas) 9-7 and then topped Don Bosco

(N.J.) off a game-winner from Frank Mousa as he took a faceoff win to the house.

The Woodlands (Texas) made the trip from the Houston area to Dallas area where they met

Garden City on Thursday night at Allen High School. The Highlanders would also get in on the

party, knowing off the Trojans 8-7.

After a first quarter in which the Highlanders were able to get ahead 2-1, Garden Struck back

with a pair of quick scores early in the second to get their first lead of the game at 3-2. The

Trojans added another to make it a 4-2 game.

In a game that was all knotted at 4-4 at the half and 5-5 at the end of the third quarter, Garden

City knotted it up twice more in the final frame. The final time came with just 35 seconds left as

Jack Archer (Lehigh) stung the top left corner to make it a 7-7 game.

With time being very much of the essence, the Highlanders were indeed able to answer as they

has all night long. The Highlanders won the ensuing faceoff and the quick possession would

end with sophomore Luke Danna rolling off his man up top, getting his hands free, and putting

home a bouncer from distance with 7.6 on the clock to win the game.

Danna’s game-winner gave himself a hat trick on the day. He also had an assist in the win.

Fellow classmate Kimo Kouletsis had two goals and three assists for five points in the victory.

The Woodlands later earned a big win over Jesuit Dallas (Texas) 5-4 on Sunday.

Playoff Time in The Sunshine State

The playoffs got underway in Florida this past week with district tournaments taking place

across the state in both 1A and 2A. The state tournaments begin this week.

Arguably the most high-profile matchups came in the 1A District 8 and District 13 title games.

St. John Paul II Academy (Fla,) took down Oxbridge (Fla.) 10-8 to win the District 13 title in 1A.

It marked the second win of the season over the Thunderwolves for the Eagles as they had

beaten them 13-8 In the regular season meeting. In last week’s contest, junior Matt Evans had

four goals while sophomore Travis Cheristin and senior Ryan Ahren each had two.

Benjamin (Fla.) took down St. Edward’s (Fla.) 12-9 to secure the District 8 title in 1A. The

Buccaneers also beat the Pirates 13-8 in the regular season. Eighth grader Jack Kelleher led

the way with four goals in the victory.

Elsewhere, Ponte Vedra (Fla.) earned a 9-6 win over Nease (Fla.) in a contest where they led

wire-to-wire, led 6-2, and held off the Panthers down the stretch. Ponte Vedra has beaten

Nease 14-7 in its season opener.

Nashville vs. Memphis

Last week saw Nashville-based power Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) head west to take on a pair of

the state’s best from Memphis in Memphis University (Tenn.) and Christian Brothers (Tenn.).

On Friday, the Owls of Memphis University got the best of the visiting Big Red as they earned a

13-12 victory in an overtime contest.

The Owls pulled ahead 5-1 in the first quarter, but MBA stepped on the pedal in the second as

they scores a pair of quick goals to pull within 5-3 and would take the 6-5 lead at the break.

MBA extended their lead to 7-5 early in the third before MUS began to strike back, tying it a 7-7

with 7:10 left in the frame. It would be the first of five ties during the second half of play. The last

of which came off a Owls’ caused turnover that led to a quick Hays Prather goal on the other

end and would be the overtime-forcing score.

Late in the overtime frame, MUS forced a failed MBA clear with about 50 seconds left and

attempted to set up its offense. And while the Big Red would force a turnover fairly quickly, the

Owls would intercept a pass to force another failed clear and retain possession just seconds

after losing it. This time, they would cash in as Hays Prather dodger from up top, got his hands

free, and stung the back of the net from about 12 yards out.

Prather’s game-winner marked his sixth goal of the contest as he had a monster day as the

Owls’ leading scorer.

Saturday would see the Big Red rebound as they defeated Christian Brothers 13-10 in a contest

where they got up 3-0 early, led 9-3 at the half, and held off a strong second-half effort from the

Purple Wave.

Jack Myers (4G) and Trey Woodcock (3G/2A) helped lead the way for the Big Red in the win.

Other Notes

North Paulding (Ga.) topped Walton (Ga,) 9-3 in one of the more high-profile games of the week

in the Peach State.

Sophomore Jameson Meyer’s seven-point (4G/3A) day helped Wesleyan (Ga.) past Centennial

(Ga.) 12-11.

DeSales (Ky.) hosted its annual Colt Cup on Sunday. Kentucky Country Day (Ky.) beat Ballard

(Ky.), Evansville (Ind.), and Manual (Ky.) on Sunday to win the event and move to 12-0 on the

season for the first time in program history.

Providence Day (N.C.) topped Christ School (N.C.) 12-11 in a tight NCISAA battle.

Upcoming Games to Watch

Wednesday, April 19

Lake Norman (N.C.) vs Marvin Ridge (N.C.)

Providence Day (N.C.) vs Cannon (N.C.)

Thursday, April 20

Jesuit Dallas (Texas) vs Southlake (Texas)

Friday, April 21

Roswell (Ga.) vs Blessed Trinity (Ga.)

Saturday, April 22

Trinity (Ky.) vs Upper Arlington (Ohio)

Cannon (N.C.) vs Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.)

