Lacrosse Playground Goes Abroad Next Summer

July 22, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

Lacrosse Playground and a very special lacrosse partner (announced shortly) are now taking applications for a college prep program traveling to train and compete for nine days in Europe next summer.

Athletes can expect an immersive lacrosse experience priming themselves for college fall ball while exploring Europe.

Additionally, mentorship begins this fall to ensure you’re having the best spring 2024 season possible.

Full details will be released next week, but we will prioritize applications that arrive ahead of launch.

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

