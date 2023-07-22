Lacrosse Playground Goes Abroad Next Summer

Lacrosse Playground and a very special lacrosse partner (announced shortly) are now taking applications for a college prep program traveling to train and compete for nine days in Europe next summer.

Athletes can expect an immersive lacrosse experience priming themselves for college fall ball while exploring Europe.

Additionally, mentorship begins this fall to ensure you’re having the best spring 2024 season possible.

Full details will be released next week, but we will prioritize applications that arrive ahead of launch.

Apply Here