Midwest Uncommitted Senior Showcase

July 22, 2023

Midwest Showcases looks to get the best talent in the Greater-Midwest competing against one another in front of the region’s premier College Coaches.

Want one last chance to get yourself in front of more coaches as you begin to sort out your plans for the future?

A centralized location in Grand Rapids provides a venue for student-athletes to play one final time in front of the top College coaches in the region as teams and players begin to make their commitments!

Location: MSA Fieldhouse – 5435 28th St CT SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
Date/Time: September 3rd, 2023 (09/03/2023) – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost​: $250 per player

Registration

Lacrosse Playground

