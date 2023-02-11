NLL Week 11 Preview

A six game weekend kicked off last night with Toronto and Calgary picking up wins over Georgia and Saskatchewan.

The Swarm remain winless on the year while Toronto might be the best squad in the league.

Tom Schreiber kept up his torrid pace.

It was a 3-goal, 2-assist night for Tom Schreiber as the Rock take down the Swarm 11-10



👀 HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/UgroEcORB6 — NLL (@NLL) February 11, 2023

His confidence must be sky high.

Who decides to shoot with their off hand from that distance?

The Roughnecks got a hat trick from Tyler Pace in their easy win, but they’re back to work tonight.

Tyler Pace posted a big hat trick for the @NLLRoughnecks Friday night in their first of back-to-back home games!



WATCH 'EM 👀 pic.twitter.com/8VZQIY7PuJ — NLL (@NLL) February 11, 2023

Calgary vs. Colorado

Playing in back to back nights is the toughest challenge in the NLL. Calgary has two things going for themselves ahead of their contest against the defending champs.

They won last night so they won’t feel the pressure of trying to salvage the weekend.

Following halftime, the Roughnecks outscored the Rush 10-3. We’ve seen wild comebacks this year but the 5-1 3rd quarter run was enough to put the game out of reach. Another win tonight puts Calgary in firm position of second place in the West.

The Mammoth are coming off a weekend in which they won their Friday night opener and dropped the Saturday game. They are quite aware of the perilous nature of the schedule double dip.

Albany vs. New York

Last week, we suggested the schedule was set for Albany to go on a run. They rewarded us with a 13-5 loss to Philadelphia and now sit at 2-4. The schedule relief is still on the table with a game against the 1-6 Riptide tonight. Falling to 2-5 might be too big of a hole.

For the Tide, their lone win came against this Albany team back on January 21st.

The organizational shake up several weeks back is starting to look like a white flag on the season. Is Teat’s partner in crime available in the draft or will they have to rebuild through free agency?

Rochester vs. Halifax

Now the real season for the Knighthawks begins. They have already surpassed last season’s win total but they’ve lost two straight. Are they closer to the team that started out 6-0 or are they regressing to the team that only won four games last year?

Halifax beat the Knighthawks 17-7 on January 27th. However, they lost in overtime last week to Calgary While the Thunderbirds are 4-4, they haven’t won back to back games since their first two games of the season. They may have as many questions about their legitimacy as Rochester.