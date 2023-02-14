Support Detroit Mercy Senior Family

February 14, 2023

Cancer has struck the lacrosse community once again and once again the lacrosse community is fighting back.

Michigan retailer Stinson Mellor has created this team store to support Detroit Mercy’s Annie Gilbert’s family as they battle a cancer diagnosis.

Order now through February 19th for March 6th delivery.

They are offering a short sleeve shirt, a long sleeve shirt, and two hoodies.

Purchase here.

The team even wore support uniforms for their opener yesterday.

