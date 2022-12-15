NLL Week 3 Preview

With seven games on the slate this weekend, we have plenty to ponder.

Blue Blood Battle

Toronto directly felt Connor Field’s wrath last weekend. The Bandits barely reached double digits without Fields on their roster in the season opener. Who leaves the arena riding a two game losing skid Saturday night?

Buffalo moving on from Fields may stunt their offense in the short term but we are treated to a lot more opportunity for this guy.

Airborne twisters are visually stunning https://t.co/HZEkxHaEke — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) December 4, 2022

Some guy from Long Island has also been fun to watch so far this spring.

Watch the goalie try to look around the screen for this @TomSchreiber26 sweeper pic.twitter.com/4rPOAkxkHP — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) December 13, 2022

The St. Anthony’s grad has tallied 28 shots in the first two games. Let it rain.

He isn’t the only American born box player we care about this weekend.

Vegas Flu

With the Desert Dogs get their first win in franchise history? They get a rematch of their 13-11 opener against Panther City.

Can American Jack Hannah continue his sensational play from the PLL season to the USA tryouts this fall? In their first game, he led the Dogs with 13 shots in the opener.

Jack Hannah @PLLWaterdogs has had one of the wildest rookie seasons.



Those shooting numbers are baffling.



There's an 0 for 22 stretch.



And a 2 for 43 stretch…



But also a 3 for 4 game and 4 for 7 game pic.twitter.com/yXIXz54brt — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) September 1, 2022

If we learned anything about Hannah, he’s never been gun shy. The Denver Pioneer scored twice and racked up four penalty minutes. Both goals were scored in the second quarter. The second on the power play.

Hannah may have considerable summer box experience with USBOXLA and have played collegiately at Denver but it is still incredible to watch an American rookie be called upon to shoulder so much of his NLL team’s offensive responsibilities.

Is 2 goals a game a realistic possibility?

Circling back to the subheader, it will be interesting to track teams playing in Vegas on a Friday night versus Saturday night. Guys took it easy last night, right?

The Fields Revenge Tour Experience

As we mentioned above, Buffalo let Connor Fields walk. The Bandits struggled in their season opening loss. The Knighthawks are 2-0 thanks to 17 points from Fields.

He’s been the game leader in points both nights.

Does he cool off this weekend?

Does cooling off mean only six points?

What do the Albany Firewolves have in store for the Albany Dane?

In non American box player news, would you have guessed Ryan Smith (Robert Morris/Chaos) has 1 goal and 7 helpers?