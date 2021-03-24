PLL names Champion Athleticwear official sideline apparel partner

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has named Champion Athleticwear as the official sideline apparel partner for their 2021 season. The partnership will include providing all sideline apparel, collaboration on clothing lines, marketing initiatives, and other creative co-branding opportunities.

“Champion is poised to bring an exciting new look to the PLL’s sidelines this summer,” co-founder and CMO, Paul Rabil says. “We’re thrilled to work alongside a company who puts an emphasis on authenticity, innovation and culture. At the PLL, we proudly embody Be Your Own Champion with our approach on and off the field.”

Champion will supply all practice apparel for the league’s players, staff and coaches, in a variety of styles. Coaches and staff will be outfitted in sweatshirts, polos, hats, t-shirts and quarter zips while players will be provided shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, slides, jackets and t-shirts. The PLL and Champion will also be working together to create innovative new apparel products specifically for the sport of lacrosse.

Welcome to the family, @ChampionUSA 🤝



The Official Sideline Apparel Partner of the PLL pic.twitter.com/Gm9MvVHWqd — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) March 24, 2021

The launch of the partnership will also include a PLL x Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie in Champion’s iconic silver gray with an embroidered PLL left chest logo and printed Champion script sleeve logos for $65 and a Reverse Weave Crewneck in silver gray with a PLL logo applique and embroidered Champion script logo for $60. Merchandise will be available online at the PLL (shop.premierlacrosseleague.com) and Champion (champion.com) websites in sizes S-2XL.

”Champion has over 100 years of innovating in sports as an authentic American athletic apparel brand, and we are truly excited to bring this rich heritage and contemporary brand to partner with the Premier Lacrosse League to create custom gear for lacrosse players and fans across the country,” Jon Ram, Group President, Global Activewear, said. “To be able to take inspiration from today’s design and innovation trends and blend them with new technologies in sport apparel for the ultimate lacrosse product for the PLL has been very rewarding. We are proud to partner with the PLL, as the league and its players embody sportsmanship and progressive values.”

The PLL will be returning to a tour-based format for the 2021 season, with 43 total games over 11 weekends beginning June 4 through the PLL Championship on September 19. The PLL just held its Expansion Draft for its eighth club, Cannons LC, and will be holding its Entry Draft on March 25 and College Draft on April 6.