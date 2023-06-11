PLL Week 2 Recap: Chaos

We recapped the Friday night games and previewed the Saturday contests briefly on Saturday Morning Live.

Some further notes on the weekend in Charlotte.

What a difference a week makes.

The Chaos scored 7 goals in their season opening loss.

Yesterday, they scored 14, which is the second most goals scored in a game this season.

More impressive is that they put up this crooked number without Dhane Smith who was unavailable for very happy personal reasons.

Josh Byrne’s PLL debut included a hat trick, an assist, and the game winner.

Fellow Bandits Chase Fraser (3 goals), Chris Cloutier (1 goal), Ian MacKay (1 assist) also contributed to the score sheet.

Weird to say this but Jarrod Neumann registered his first 2 point goal since 2019.

The only real grain of salt from this weekend is that they needed 14 goals and overtime to defeat the lowly Cannons. After permitting one goal in the first quarter, the Chaos allowed four goals in each of the next three.

Is Blaze Riordan so good we can consider a 14 save 56% performance a down game?

The Chaos opened the game with a 5-1 lead after the first quarter before allowing six of the next seven goals. They regrouped in the third quarter by scoring six of the next seven goals. This was the second most Charles Dickens game of the weekend.

On draft night, the Scorpions were criticized for focusing on defense. Hasn’t Andy Towers accomplished enough as a PLL coach?

Will the Chaos need overtime against next week against the Archers in Columbus?

In their match ups last season, the Chaos had a distinct advantage at the face off X when Max Adler settled in from his NLL season.

Week 4: 54%

Week 9: 36%

Semifinals: 65%

Lehigh rookie Mike Sisselberger is 34 of 51 to start the season including a 24 of 30 performance against the Cannons.

Does rookie Nick Rowlett (57%) dress again or does Adler get the call?