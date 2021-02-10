Podcast / NLL Cancels 2021 Season Plans and PLL Reveals Offseason Details

Connect with us

NLL Cancels 2021 Season Plans and PLL Reveals Offseason Details (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #125)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore discuss the NLL cancelling its 2021 spring season plans, the upcoming PLL expansion draft, entry draft and college draft as well as explain how the order of the college draft was determined. They also discuss possible PLL trades and the PLL goalie carousel that could occur this offseason.

Pro Lacrosse Talk was created by Adam Moore and Hutton Jackson, two former NCAA athletes and lifetime lacrosse fans who recognized the need for a platform devoted solely to professional lacrosse. The Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast is the first and only podcast covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited) and remains the main source for pro lacrosse news.

