Podcast / NLL Cancels 2021 Season Plans and PLL Reveals Offseason Details

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore discuss the NLL cancelling its 2021 spring season plans, the upcoming PLL expansion draft, entry draft and college draft as well as explain how the order of the college draft was determined. They also discuss possible PLL trades and the PLL goalie carousel that could occur this offseason.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives.

