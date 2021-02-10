Archers LC awarded second selection in PLL Entry Draft

The Archers Lacrosse Club will select second in the Premier Lacrosse League’s upcoming Entry Draft after winning Wednesday evening’s draft lottery.

It was announced prior to the Draft Lottery that the PLL’s newest franchise, Cannons LC, will select first in each of the draft’s three rounds set to take place on March 25.

With the condensed 2020 season, the PLL gave all seven returning clubs equal odds coming into the draft lottery. With the Entry Draft order set, the league’s offseason has officially begun.

2021 PLL Entry Draft Order

The ping pong balls did not fall in Coach Andy Towers’ favor as his Chaos squad will select last in each round of the Entry Draft for the second year in a row. While he may have the last pick, Coach Towers doesn’t seem too concerned.

Luck’s for kids, @HuttonJackson!



There are a lot of VERY high impact players available in this 2021 Entry draft – we’re just focused on selecting RIGHT ones for our locker room REGARDLESS of what number pick we have.



LFG @PLLChaos #unfinishedbiz https://t.co/zxUkrowVtv — Andy Towers (@AndyTowersPLL) February 10, 2021

Towers did select Dillon Ward and Jason Noble in last year’s Entry Draft, so Chaos need not worry about their squad.

PLL Offseason Dates

All eight franchises now have the ability to make moves with the waiver wire and trade window now open.

Coaches will have until February 28 to select the 14 players they plan to protect in advance of the Cannon’s Expansion Draft set to take place on March 11.

Two weeks later, the league will hold the Entry Draft on March 25, followed by the College Draft on April 6.

Who would you take with the second overall pick in the PLL Entry Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on social media.