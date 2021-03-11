Podcast / Rebooting The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Reviewing the Flow Fantasy Daily Platform

The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast is back, this time with new hosts Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg. Dan and Doug are joined by Lacrosse Playground editor-in-chief and Pro Lacrosse Talk host Hutton Jackson to discuss the new Flow Fantasy Daily platform. They explain the Flow Fantasy scoring system, recap the first week of fantasy lacrosse and provide their value picks for the upcoming college lacrosse weekend. They also dish out some advice to Nick Ossello, whose Notre Dame-heavy fantasy roster finished dead last in the Lacrosse Playground “Your Wildest Fantasy” Challenge.

Sign up for Flow Fantasy and join the “Lacrosse Playground Official” Flow Fantasy group at flowfantasy.com.

—

The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast is part of the Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network and is the first lacrosse podcast to cover specifically fantasy lacrosse, sports betting and the gamification of lacrosse. Throughout the college, PLL and NLL seasons, Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg will provide fantasy lacrosse insight on drafting a team, crafting a winning roster, placing bets and winning money off the game of lacrosse.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram:

The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast – @FantasyLacrosse (Twitter), @fantasylacrossepodcast (Instagram) |

Pro Lacrosse Bets – @prolacrossebets (Twitter/Instagram) |

Dan Neubert – @NeubyTalks (Twitter) |

Doug Greenberg – @DougGreenberg (Twitter) |

Ty Cunnington – @tcunnington_lax (Twitter) |

—

This episode is sponsored by

· Anchor: The easiest way to make a podcast. https://anchor.fm/app