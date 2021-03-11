Connect with us

Fantasy Lacrosse

Podcast / Rebooting The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Reviewing the Flow Fantasy Daily Platform

Rebooting The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Reviewing the Flow Fantasy Daily Platform (The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast #5)

The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast is back, this time with new hosts Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg. Dan and Doug are joined by Lacrosse Playground editor-in-chief and Pro Lacrosse Talk host Hutton Jackson to discuss the new Flow Fantasy Daily platform. They explain the Flow Fantasy scoring system, recap the first week of fantasy lacrosse and provide their value picks for the upcoming college lacrosse weekend. They also dish out some advice to Nick Ossello, whose Notre Dame-heavy fantasy roster finished dead last in the Lacrosse Playground “Your Wildest Fantasy” Challenge. Sign up for Flow Fantasy and join the “Lacrosse Playground Official” Flow Fantasy group at flowfantasy.com.

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

