The Lacrosse Playground’s Top-66, powered by Sirius Lacrosse, CLASS OF 2023 TOP 10 RANKINGS are here!

The Top-66 is the most elite ranking of lacrosse’s most elite prospects. Every Top-66 Player is good enough to play at any school in the country.

Work.  Work.  Win.

What College Coaches are saying to The Lacrosse Playground’s Top-66 evaluators, analysts, coaches, and experts about the 2023 Class:

  • @ Goalies. There are 6 goalies in the class that received #1 votes as the best at their position;  i.e.  “There is depth at the position”.
  • @ FOGOs. Six of the Top-66 players are FOGOs.  They are all lights-out. There are another 10 guys that could give the top draw-men a run for their money.  
  • @ LSMs.  The 2023 LSM position is very deep and many deserving players didn’t make the cut. The skill level seems to keep getting better and better each year as players like Christmas (Georgetown Prep High School, Bethesda, MD) set the bar for tall, talented, and athletic players guarding the middle of the field.
  • @ Attack.  College coaches are all constantly looking for an attackman to quarterback their offense. 2023s are thin in this regard. Every attackman in the Top 66 has the potential to be a triple-threat player, but few are two handed quarterbacks. McCabe Millon (McDonogh School, Owings Mills, MD) is the best QB-type attackman that fits this mold. 
  • @ Middies.  In today’s game, at least for those colleges contending for a NCAA National Championship, teams must have several big and athletic middies.  There are studs in the Top 66 but the depth in “high-end-athletic” middies, players ranked from #66-#225, drops off.  Big Middies will demand early and significant attention. 
  • @ Defenders. Defenders that play defense are a dying breed.  Look for the big guys with brains, and the commitment to their craft of playing D, to get all the major attention early.

10 | Caleb Fyock

Big Tasty’ fits the current mold of division 1 goalies: bigger is better. He is big and quiet with his movement. He played up, earring MVP honors at Naptown and consistently showed-out all summer earning the top goalie spot. 

0.9703

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Penn State, Maryland, Virginia, UNC, U Penn

Prediction

G 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

N/A Specialist

09 | Brady Wambach

Wambach is the #1 FO in the class. He is lightning quick and strong in the tie up. He dominated many events including UA Underclass games vs several top ‘22s

0.9777

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland, UNC

Prediction

FOGO 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

N/A Specialist

08 | Cole Aasheim

The lefty had a breakout summer with the LI Express. He is rangy and quick.

0.9784

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Penn State, Maryland, Denver, Georgetown, Rutgers, UNC

Prediction

D 2

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Add beef, meanness, and attitude.  Less cute, more brute.

07 | Kyle Lehman

Lehman had a breakout UA tournament, finishing as one of the leading scorers. He is a two-handed hybrid A/M with a lightning quick split dodge and COD. He is a great shooter lefty with a capable right hand.

0.9820

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Denver, UNC

Prediction

A/M 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

He can improve his right hand and stick protection.  Hand changes can leave him vulnerable to a scout so play forward.

06 | Hunter Speiss

Spiess is the consensus #1 defensive cover guy in the class. He is long and moves incredibly well for his size. It is rare to see an offensive player get a step on him and when they do, he is able to cover ground quickly. 

0.9869

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland, Harvard, Yale

Prediction

D 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Play with exceptional feet (first).  Be patient and let them land in your web before you pounce.

05 | McCabe Millon

McCabe Millon is the two-handed quarterback in this class. He is a complete player that has a lot of tools in his bag. He is one of the rare players that is a threat equally with his left and his right. He has a great q-mark, can leave you in the dust with his COD, and pick you apart with his vision. Millon is the most complete offensive player in the class.

0.9869

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Princeton, Duke, Georgetown, Ohio State, Hopkins, Yale

Prediction

A 2

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Will need to develop his strength. Adding muscle will help with durability throughout the course of a game vs high level defenders that are bigger and stronger than him.

04 | Leo Hoffman

Hoffman is a dynamic player with blazing speed and a high skill level. He is great on both sides of the field, especially transition. Leo can beat you in a number of ways, mainly using his straight line speed or his lightning quick and deceptive COD. 

0.9870

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Syracuse, Virginia, Duke

Prediction

M 2

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Learn the college game and React decisively to ground balls and trust that you won’t lose. 

03 | Ben Johnston

The best midfielder in the 2023 class. Extremely athletic with a heavy shot.  He got his hands free at will this summer and produced at a high rate.

0.9875

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Virginia, Syracuse, UNC, Maryland, Notre Dame, Duke, Yale

Prediction

M 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Can improve his left hand and feeding ability (get it out quick and on target).

02 | Owen Duffy

Lightning in a bottle. Duffy has a combination of quickness and craftiness that sets him apart from every other attackman in the country. He makes plays.  Period.    

0.9877

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke, Georgetown, Syracuse

Prediction

A 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Develop a left hand and become more of an alpha.

01 | Mac Christmas

It is undisputed amongst our evaluators that Christmas is the #1 pole in the 2023 class. Long, strong, athletic and highly skilled. There aren’t many questions when it comes to his game and translating to the next level. Mac is on top of everyone’s list. #1 Pole, #1 Prospect in the 2023 class

1.0000

Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™

Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland, UNC

Prediction

LSM 1

Position Rank

What’s Next…

Floor it.  Put the pedal down, train, and be a beast.

