Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy Launches in Delray Beach

Widely considered to be the best to ever play the game, Casey Powell will now be bringing his expertise to Delray Beach, FL with the Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy. The year round academy will offer daily training, weekly clinics and specialty camps. In addition to hosting high school and college teams on spring break with trainings, scrimmages and tournaments.

After finishing his storied professional playing career, Powell has focused on the World Lacrosse Foundation, helping sick and injured players, while traveling the country coaching teams and camps.

“I’m very excited to launch the Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy. It provides me an opportunity to do what I love and share what I’ve learned with the next generation of lacrosse players. I look forward to our Academy training the best players from across the country and expanding lacrosse to more players in the South Florida area and beyond,” Powell said.

Academy Director, Tony Lowe, adds, “We’re thrilled to be working with the City of Delray Beach to launch the academy. Lacrosse is growing rapidly and to have Casey Powell coaching and training players in Delray is going to have a huge impact on the local area and beyond. It will put Delray Beach on the map as a sport destination.”

The Casey Powell Academy will launch with a Kick-off Camp September 26, 2021. To register please visit CaseyPowell.com.

About Casey Powell: Casey Powell is an accomplished Lacrosse player considered to be one of the sport’s best ever. In college he was a 4-time All American and 2-Time National Player of the Year. He played 15 years of professional Lacrosse and is one of two players ever to be named MVP of both Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League. He has been selected to play on four United States Championship teams and was named Team Captain in 2006, 2011 and 2015. He was named to Inside Lacrosse’s All-Century Team, MLL All-Decade Team, National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, Tewaaraton Lacrosse League Circle of Excellenceand US Lacrosse 2017 Hall of Fame. With the help of his two younger brothers he launched Powell Lacrosse, which designs, produces and manufactures the world’s best lacrosse sticks. Casey is also the founder of SPEED Lacrosse, a modified version of the game and co-founder of the Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation which supports severely injured and sick Lacrosse players.

About The Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy: The year-round academy located in Delray Beach, Fl provides daily training, weekly clinics, specialty camps and personalized instruction. In addition, the Academy hosts club, high school and college teams for training sessions on spring break. For more information please visit Caseypowell.com or email [email protected]