Connect with us

Press Release

Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy Launches in Delray Beach

Widely considered to be the best to ever play the game, Casey Powell  will now be bringing his expertise to Delray Beach, FL with the Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy. The year round academy will offer daily training, weekly clinics and specialty camps. In addition to hosting high school  and college teams on spring break with trainings, scrimmages and tournaments.  

After finishing his storied professional playing career, Powell has focused on the World Lacrosse Foundation, helping sick and injured players, while traveling the country coaching teams and camps. 

“I’m very excited to launch the Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy. It provides me an opportunity to do  what I love and share what I’ve learned with the next generation of lacrosse players. I look forward to  our Academy training the best players from across the country and expanding lacrosse to more players in  the South Florida area and beyond,” Powell said.  

Academy Director, Tony Lowe, adds, “We’re thrilled to be working with the City of Delray Beach to launch the  academy. Lacrosse is growing rapidly and to have Casey Powell coaching and training players in Delray is  going to have a huge impact on the local area and beyond. It will put Delray Beach on the map as a sport destination.” 

The Casey Powell Academy will launch with a Kick-off Camp September 26, 2021. To register please  visit CaseyPowell.com. 

About Casey Powell: Casey Powell is an accomplished Lacrosse player considered to be one of the sport’s  best ever. In college he was a 4-time All American and 2-Time National Player of the Year. He played 15 years  of professional Lacrosse and is one of two players ever to be named MVP of both Major League Lacrosse and  the National Lacrosse League. He has been selected to play on four United States Championship teams and  was named Team Captain in 2006, 2011 and 2015. He was named to Inside Lacrosse’s All-Century Team, MLL  All-Decade Team, National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, Tewaaraton Lacrosse League Circle of Excellenceand US  Lacrosse 2017 Hall of Fame. With the help of his two younger brothers he launched Powell Lacrosse, which  designs, produces and manufactures the world’s best lacrosse sticks. Casey is also the founder of SPEED  Lacrosse, a modified version of the game and co-founder of the Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation  which supports severely injured and sick Lacrosse players. 

About The Casey Powell Lacrosse Academy: The year-round academy located in Delray Beach, Fl provides daily training, weekly clinics, specialty camps and personalized instruction. In addition, the Academy hosts  club, high school and college teams for training sessions on spring break. For more information please visit  Caseypowell.com or email [email protected] 

Related Topics
Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Press Release

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x