The Lacrosse Playground’s Top-66, powered by Sirius Lacrosse, CLASS OF 2023 39 -11 RANKINGS are here!

The Top-66 is the most elite ranking of lacrosse’s most elite prospects. Every Top-66 Player is good enough to play at any school in the country.
Work. Work. Win.
What College Coaches are saying to The Lacrosse Playground’s Top-66 evaluators, analysts, coaches, and experts about the 2023 Class:
- @ Goalies. There are 6 goalies in the class that received #1 votes as the best at their position; i.e. “There is depth at the position”.
- @ FOGOs. Six of the Top-66 players are FOGOs. They are all lights-out. There are another 10 guys that could give the top draw-men a run for their money.
- @ LSMs. The 2023 LSM position is very deep and many deserving players didn’t make the cut. The skill level seems to keep getting better and better each year as players like Christmas (Georgetown Prep High School, Bethesda, MD) set the bar for tall, talented, and athletic players guarding the middle of the field.
- @ Attack. College coaches are all constantly looking for an attackman to quarterback their offense. 2023s are thin in this regard. Every attackman in the Top 66 has the potential to be a triple-threat player, but few are two handed quarterbacks. McCabe Millon (McDonogh School, Owings Mills, MD) is the best QB-type attackman that fits this mold.
- @ Middies. In today’s game, at least for those colleges contending for a NCAA National Championship, teams must have several big and athletic middies. There are studs in the Top 66 but the depth in “high-end-athletic” middies, players ranked from #66-#225, drops off. Big Middies will demand early and significant attention.
- @ Defenders. Defenders that play defense are a dying breed. Look for the big guys with brains, and the commitment to their craft of playing D, to get all the major attention early.
39 | Brett Koopman
Koopman has a nonstop motor with blazing speed. More than a few of our evaluators compared his game to Matt Wright at UNC
0.8821
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
UNC, Syracuse, Maryland, Denver, Notre Dame, Harvard
Prediction
LSM 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
The lacrosse world is your oyster. To be a pearl, you must first be gritty and mean. Fight for your time and you will shine.
38 | Michael Smyth
We have seen Smyth play both attack and middie this summer but think he is most natural at the midfield position. The lefty seems to always make the right lacrosse play. He has great vision along with a burst of speed that leaves defenders in the dust.
0.8855
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
U Penn, Princeton, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Yale
Prediction
M 10
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Hit the weight room and go all-in.
37 | Andrew Greenspan
Greenspan is one of the most polished faceoff men in the class. His exits and stick handling are already next level. Good luck pressing out on this “FOGO” when he has the ball. He will likely run by you and score
0.8860
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Duke, Maryland, UNC
Prediction
FOGO 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
N/A Specialist
36 | Jacob Pacheco
Pacheco projects as a great SSDM who you can trust pushing the ball within the first 20-25 seconds of the shot clock. Don’t bet on him jogging off the field.
0.8949
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
UNC, Syracuse, Virginia, Maryland
Prediction
SSDM 2
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Get reps with the offense and study/play the box game.
35 | Nico Karetsos
Niko is a crafty lefty that can do it all. He is an elite shooter, sees the field well and can facilitate for himself as a dodger.
0.9080
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Loyola, UNC, Ohio State
Prediction
A/M 6
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Improve first step quickness and ride mean. Work on stamina and speed.
34 | Mark Marino
6’2 lefty will be an absolute beast coming out of the box in college. His middle name is “Memorial Day”.
0.9183
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
UVA, Maryland, Penn State
Prediction
A/M 5
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Learn to bounce after contact to find the open look. You will draw slides and will need to be an elite feeder.
33 | Julian Targete
Targete is a great athlete with an uncommon shake for his size. He is a do-it all middie that can play two sides of the ball at an elite level. As far as potential goes, he could be a top 5 guy in the class if he continues to develop.
0.9184
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Harvard, Yale, Duke, Maryland
Prediction
M 9
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Learn the college game and shake the club tendencies. Make it a focus to make the other 5 players on the offense better- you will be rewarded with the last touch or a high five.
32 | James Carroll
Carroll is athletic and applies pressure all over the field. He is great at taking the ball away and has elite skills off the ground and in transition
0.9208
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Virginia, Loyola, UNC, Syracuse
Prediction
LSM 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Learn to be patient and embrace the team concept of defense.
31 | Tucker Kellogg
Kellogg is well known on the club-ball circuit. He has a reputation for his jaw dropping shooting ability. While he is one of the best shooters in the class, he impressed evaluators all summer long with much improved vision. Early slides led to crisp passes on the money.
0.9253
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Ohio State, Duke, UNC, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Hopkins, Ohio State
Prediction
M 15
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Kellogg can improve his first step quickness and become a more consistent dodger. Just play forward and the game will open up and be easy.
30 | Ben Beacham
Beacham is a two-handed triple threat player that can dodge, feed, and shoot with both hands. Evaluators love the smoothness and pace of his game.
0.9304
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Denver, Hopkins, Cornell, Ohio State
Prediction
A/M 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
He is a great athlete right now, but so are all ACC and Big 10 players. Continuing to develop his strength and overall athleticism will be key at the highest level of Division 1.
29 | Jackie Weller
Weller was awesome all summer, leaving opponents in the dust with his lightning quickness. He rarely whiffed on any open ground balls and was good for a goal a game.
0.9355
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State
Prediction
FOGO 2
Position Rank
What’s Next…
N/A Specialist
28 | Jack Ponzio
Ponzio had a great summer. He showed the ability to work well in the two-man game as well as being able to create his own offense. Our evaluators think he will excel coming out of the box, dodging wings, and coming off picks.
0.9369
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Georgetown, Ohio State, Penn State, Princeton, Brown
Prediction
A/M 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Develop a better right hand.
27 | Connor Foley
Foley had an incredible summer making some absurd saves. He is the type of goalie kids from other teams will stop and watch in between games. He reads and baits shooters better than any goalie in recent memory and does it with a flair for the dramatic.
0.9370
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Maryland, Syracuse, UNC, Duke, Virginia
Prediction
G 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
N/A Specialist
26 | Brayson ‘Goose’ Wilson
Brayson is patient and explosive to the ball. He is great from 8 by being patient and reacting quickly to shooters. ‘Goose’ gets the ball up and out in a hurry.
0.9374
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
UNC, Duke, Virginia, Maryland, Notre Dame
Prediction
G 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
N/A Specialist.
25 | Pasha Hakimi
Hakimi has an elite skill set with strong athleticism and a great frame. He is one of the first players you notice on the field. He consistently made plays all summer.
0.9380
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Denver, Cornell, Duke, Maryland, U Penn
Prediction
LSM 2
Position Rank
What’s Next…
He has the frame to add a lot of muscle. Do extra reps.
24 | Ty Banks
Banks is a very versatile player. Many of our evaluators projected him to be either LSM or SSDM at the next level. He has firecracker feet with a strong build and an aggressive style of play that will make him a hot commodity on 9/1
0.9389
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Johns Hopkins, Denver, Penn State, Cornell
Prediction
SSDM1 (LSM 2)
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Continuing to get stronger will help him with the bigger matchups he will face in college.
23 | Trey Deer
Deer has incredible hands and body control. He won’t blow by you but will use his body and capitalize on any poor approach. Automatic from 8 and in. He knows how to play the game, get open, and win.
0.8398
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Denver, Hopkins, Cornell, Penn State, Michigan
Prediction
A/M 2
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Speed is the need. Work on first step, pop, and straight line.
22 | Cole Webber
Webber has a perfect build for a Division 1 defender. At 6’3” he is long, strong and fast. Combine that with a burst of speed and good lateral movement, he is one of the best defenders in the class. Duke Lab D, 101.
0.9390
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland
Prediction
D 5
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Improve mechanics with 1v1 defense.
21 | Anderson Moore
He’s a coach’s goalie. Does his job, asks for more work.
0.9399
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland, U Penn
Prediction
G 2
Position Rank
What’s Next…
N/A Specialist.
20 | Hayden Celio
Celio’s combination of size and hands is something that nobody in the class can match. He can shoot it from all angles, catches anything near him, and proved to be very good off ball.
0.9480
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Virginia, Maryland, Duke, Loyola, Hopkins, Ohio State
Prediction
A 5
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Becoming a consistent threat as a dodger by improving as an athlete will add another dimension to his game.
19 | Brody Upton
Upton is different from any other player in the class. Usually, players at this height are awkward with their movement and stick skills. That is not the case for Upton. He has a box lacrosse skill set and the ability to beat defenders uniquely, each day of the week, twice on Saturdays.
0.9484
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Hopkins, UNC, Denver
Prediction
M 7
Position Rank
What’s Next…
He has the frame to add a lot of muscle
18 | AJ Nikolic
Nikolic has size, skill and athleticism. He is a two-handed playmaker that plays silky smooth and with pace that makes him fun to watch. He will run by big defenders and is a physical mismatch for smaller defenders. Combine this with his ability to go both ways and it is tough to stop.
0.9486
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Penn State, Virginia, Ohio State, U Penn, Maryland, UNC
Prediction
M 6
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Being more aggressive and consistent as a scorer. Get mean.
17 | Davis Provost
Provost is a lights-out shooter both time and room and on the run. He gets to his left at will. Davis is a triple threat attackman with the ability to dodge, shoot, and feed at an elite level.
0.9488
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Princeton, Denver, Georgetown, Villanova, Yale
Prediction
A 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
He has a very capable right hand and improving it will open up his game even more.
16 | Hunter Chauvette
Arguably the best pure shooter in the class. He can sting it from around the clock. Whether it’s time and room or on the run he has a lightning quick release and a great feel for the game. He constantly puts himself in positions where he can score
0.9530
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Hopkins, Penn State, Maryland, Princeton, UNC, Ohio State
Prediction
A 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
He has a very capable right hand and improving it Chavette has plenty of room to grow his game as a dodger and initiator.
15 | Roman Buono
Roman is in the discussion for the best defender in the class. He is athletic, aggressive and has great feet. He is a gladiator.
0.9531
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Harvard, Yale, Syracuse, Maryland, Duke, Villanova
Prediction
D 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Over commits at times and needs to become more patient.
14 | Tomas Delgado
Delgado is arguably the most athletic middie in the class. He is good for 3 goals a summer-game, getting down the right alley, and hammering shots.
0.9535
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Yale, UVA, Duke
Prediction
M 5
Position Rank
What’s Next…
When players are able to match his athleticism in college, he will need a few more moves in his bag.
13 | Donny Scott
Scott is an absolute beast that will straight up dominate matchups. He had an awesome summer, start to finish. Draws comparisons to Tucker Durkin
0.9540
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Syracuse, Duke, UNC, Denver, Rutgers, U Penn State, Michigan
Prediction
D 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Improve hands and touch. Be better on first time grounders.
12 | Quinn Cepiel
Cepiel turned heads playing up with the 2022s last summer. He is a dynamic, crafty and athletic lefty scorer that can beat his man in a variety of ways. He can absolutely spray the ball and has good vision.
0.9544
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Duke, U Penn, Yale, Princeton
Prediction
M 4
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Right hand can improve as can his defense.
11 | Tucker Wade
Tucker is wing-guy that gets top-side, underneath, steps down, or feeds the back side. AKA, playmaker.
0.9703
Weighted and Normalized Score vs
Class of 2023 Top-225 Players
(Out of 1000+ players evaluated)™
Princeton
Prediction
M 3
Position Rank
What’s Next…
Keep getting faster and diversify initiation spots.