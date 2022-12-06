Welcome Back, NLL

After a scrimmage season jammed with highlights, the NLL opened their 2022-2023 campaign and the athletes did not disappoint.

The Bandits dropped their home opener but Tehoka seems quite ready to take a huge leap this winter.

Wind ups and pump fakes and shovel shots in traffic wasn’t the only thing he had cooking.

Airborne twisters are visually stunning

With Connor Fields now in Rochester, Nanticoke’s numbers are bound to increase. Speaking of the aforementioned Knighthawk. He dropped an eleven point game on the Swarm.

And in other American’s dominating on opening night, Tom Schreiber delivered a snowman of points.

Oh man, what a rip by Tom Schreiber who nets a hat trick



TOR 17, VAN 5

Who watched games this weekend?

It was lovely to cycle through ESPN+ Friday and Saturday night. Certainly had a feel of Saturday afternoon college football viewing.

Earlier this morning, the NLL released this juicy announcement.

Let's take this outside.



On Saturday, March 4th when the Vegas Desert Dogs come to town, we'll host the first-ever outdoor NLL game at Snapdragon Stadium. It's San Diego, we have to!

The NLL’s version of the NHL Winter Classic will not have to worry about fans being too cold or the ice being too warm.