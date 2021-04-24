2021 PLL College Draft Prospects: Midfield

Ryland Rees: Chasing the Pro Lacrosse Dream with the Rochester Knighthawks and Waterdogs LC (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #142)

On this episode of the Pro lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton and Adam are joined by Ryland Rees, transition player with the Rochester Knighthawks in the NLL and LSM with the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club in the PLL. Ryland discusses growing up in British Columbia, winning a Minto Cup in 2018, playing for Team Canada in Israel during the 2018 World Championships and playing college lacrosse at Stony Brook University. He also talks about playing in the MLL with the Boston Cannons in 2019, getting drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks second overall and his first season in the PLL with the Waterdogs. Furthermore, he looks ahead to the upcoming 2021 PLL season, return to the NLL this coming December and signing with Epoch Lacrosse.

—

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram:

Pro Lacrosse Talk – @ProLacrosseTalk (Twitter), @prolacrossetalk (Instagram) |

Lacrosse Playground – @LaxPlayground (Twitter), @lacrosseplayground (Instagram) |

Hutton Jackson – @huttonjackson (Twitter), @thehuttonjackson (Instagram) |

Adam Moore – @AdamMoorePLT (Twitter), @adammooreplt (Instagram) |

Support us by supporting these brands:

Get 10% off your Duke Cannon order by using the code “LAX10.” |

Get $25 off your Players Academy course by using the code “PLT.” |

Get 15% off your Streaker Sports order by using the code “PLT.” |

Get free shipping and $20 off your SmartBackstop order by using the code “PLT.” |

Get 10% off your Lacrosse Jewelry order by using the code “PROLACROSSE.” |

—

This episode is sponsored by

· Anchor: The easiest way to make a podcast. https://anchor.fm/app