2021 PLL College Draft Prospects: Midfield

The 2021 PLL College Draft is right around the corner! To prepare, we’re spotlighting the top prospects in each position group and sharing former pro lacrosse players and coaches’ thoughts on the top PLL prospects.
Although the top of the draft looks like it will be dominated by attackmen, this class is loaded with athletic, versatile midfielders who can make an impact with a PLL team from day one. Whether you need scoring, defense, or a little bit of both, you can find it in this group. Each guy listed here brings something unique to the table and, given the right situation, can really flourish at the next level.
Lacrosse Playground connected with three-time MLL champion with the Philadelphia Barrage and one the most prolific midfielders in MLL history, Roy Colsey, to get his take on some of the top midfield prospects available in the upcoming PLL College Draft.