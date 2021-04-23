2021 PLL College Draft Prospects: Attack

The 2021 PLL College Draft is right around the corner! To prepare, we’re spotlighting the top prospects in each position group and sharing former pro lacrosse players and coaches’ thoughts on the top PLL prospects.

One of the more polarizing discussions this year ahead of the PLL College Draft has centered around who Ben Rubeor and the Atlas will select with the first overall pick. Will it be Michael Sowers? Could it be Jeff Teat? Could there be someone else who jumps up draft boards?

One thing most can agree on is that we will likely hear an attackman’s name called with the first pick on Monday night. There is no shortage of offensive threats available in what some have marked as one of the most loaded drafts in professional lacrosse history. Names like Bernhardt, Sowers, Tierney, O’Keefe and Teat have dominated the college lacrosse landscape the last few years and are finally set to make the jump to the next level after the COVID-19 pandemic granted an extra year of eligibility.

Lacrosse Playground connected with one the best offensive players in professional lacrosse history, Casey Powell, to get his take on some of the top attack prospects available in the upcoming PLL College Draft.

Note: The outlook for the top pick got a little bit of a shakeup on Thursday night when the news came out that Jared Bernhardt was planning to use his final year of eligibility to play college football instead of joining the PLL. Before the news, Bernhardt was considered one of the top attack prospects in the draft who Casey Powell considered “an absolute weapon” and his personal #1 pick. Due to this news, we expect Bernhardt to fall to the last round or potentially go undrafted. However, should a team draft the Maryland product, they would retain his rights for two seasons.