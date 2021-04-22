2021 PLL College Draft Prospects: Faceoff

The 2021 PLL College Draft is right around the corner! To prepare, we’re spotlighting the top prospects in each position group and sharing former pro lacrosse players and coaches’ thoughts on the top PLL prospects.

The NCAA threw a wrench into things for faceoff athletes last year when they announced the move to “Standing Neutral Grip” effective immediately for the 2021 season. Even with the changes, the usual suspects stayed atop most faceoff draft boards in preparation for the upcoming PLL draft.

There will be many factors that contribute to prospects’ success at the stripe at the next level. They’ll have the option to the return back to knee-down, while also adjusting to the rule and setup differences in PLL comparative to the NCAA. Faceoff rules are going play a major factor as this group of athletes look to make the jump to the professional ranks.

With a potential draft class full of athletes that seem to be cut from a similar cloth, their success could come down to who is able to adapt their game to fit the PLL rules and field the quickest this summer.

Lacrosse Playground connected with arguably the best faceoff man in professional field lacrosse history and founder of The Faceoff Academy, Greg Gurenlian, to get his take on some of the top faceoff prospects available in the upcoming PLL College Draft.