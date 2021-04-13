Connect with us

Fantasy Lacrosse

Fantasy Lacrosse Focus: Connor Kirst and Petey LaSalla shine in Flow Fantasy Week 6

Hello one, hello all! We’re back again with another look into the weekend that was in collegiate fantasy lacrosse. We’re beginning to see the conference gauntlets begin across the Big 10, Big East and ACC, which means competitive, tough matchups, but no shortage of fantasy lacrosse points. Let’s take a brief look at the best performers from the weekend and then preview this week’s favorable plays. 

Top Fantasy Lacrosse Performers

Connor Kirst nearly matched Keegan Khan’s record setting performance last week, with 47 FP thanks to 4 G, 3 A, 7 GBs and 2 CTs. Matt Grillo had a breakout day with 5 G and 2 A, and Jared Bernhardt continued slaying the competition with another 30+ point day. 

The Friars midfield topped the list of best middies this week, with Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Nawrocki tallying 23 FP and 21 FP respectively. OSU’s Ryan Terefenko also got in on the action with a hattrick, tying Nawrocki with 21 FP of his own.

Dominant FOGO play remains a trend as we got yet another batch of 20+ point performances this week — headlined by RJ Romeo of Providence nabbing 30 FP. Petey LaSalla controlled the dot against UNC again with a 68% outing and 29 FP, while names like Jake Naso and James Reilly continue to hear their names called each week, with 25, and 22 FP respectively. 

Previewing Next Week

Let’s take a look at the favorable matchups for Week 7:

  • Any of Virginia’s offensive core as they take on Duke on Thursday, and Utah on Saturday, for a double-dipping bonanza in terms of points. 
  • Michigan’s top producers versus Penn State, who just surrendered 22 goals to Rutgers and are alongside the Wolverines with a 2-6 record on the season.
  • Any of Denver’s attack or midfielders, as Ethan Walker may be out again this week due to injury. In that event, Morrill or Simmons could be of use to your lineup.
  • Speaking of Rutgers putting up 22 goals — they face Hopkins this week, who are on a four-game skid. The Scarlet Knights attack combined for 17 points last time they met the Jays… so it’s safe to say they’ve got the green light this week.

For more stats and analysis, tune into Fantasy Lacrosse Focus and gain some insight into who to pick for the upcoming week. Then listen to The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast with Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg.

Also, be sure to join our Flow Fantasy contest “Lacrosse Playground Official” and follow along with the weekly “Your Wildest Fantasy Challenge” as Dan and Doug of The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Ty Cunnington of the Fantasy Lacrosse Focus compete against The Post Game Podcast, The Crease Dive Podcast and lacrosse writer Dan Arestia.

Related Topics
Ty Cunnington

Tyler began his lacrosse journey in Yorktown Heights, NY, where he had the pleasure of being a member of the Yorktown Huskers Varsity Lacrosse team. By then he had already become very passionate about the game, becoming a bonafide Lax Rat both on and off the field. Now as playing days wind down, he looks to use his degree in Sport Media and broadcast journalism to cover the College and the PLL ranks, creating content of all kinds. You can disagree with his takes, or his analysis, but one thing he IS certain about are his 3x abilities. (He'll bring his three, you bring yours.)

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Fantasy Lacrosse

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x