MSLA Preseason Player of the Year: Ty Banks

February 16, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

The MSLA is a 50 year tradition of elite lacrosse in the midwest. This year features top programs from Indiana, Ohio, Canada, and Pittsburgh.

The coaches just named Ty Banks as the preseason player of the year.

The 2023 Western Reserve defender is committed to Georgetown.

2023 Adrln All-American

2022 USA All-America

2021-2022 First Team All MSLA

Inside Lacrosse: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #5 recruit overall, #1 defender

The coaches also voted on preseason rankings.

Visit the new MSLA website here.

We’ll be covering the MSLA all season long.

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

