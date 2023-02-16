MSLA Preseason Player of the Year: Ty Banks

The MSLA is a 50 year tradition of elite lacrosse in the midwest. This year features top programs from Indiana, Ohio, Canada, and Pittsburgh.

The coaches just named Ty Banks as the preseason player of the year.

The 2023 Western Reserve defender is committed to Georgetown.

2023 Adrln All-American

2022 USA All-America

2021-2022 First Team All MSLA

Inside Lacrosse: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #5 recruit overall, #1 defender

Feel like @jackrowlett99 is going to love coaching 2023 Ty Banks @WRA_Lacrosse @HoyasMLacrosse commit blends athleticism with a mean streak — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) October 23, 2022

The coaches also voted on preseason rankings.

Visit the new MSLA website here.

We’ll be covering the MSLA all season long.