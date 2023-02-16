MSLA Preseason Player of the Year: Ty Banks

The MSLA is a 50 year tradition of elite lacrosse in the midwest. This year features top programs from Indiana, Ohio, Canada, and Pittsburgh.
The coaches just named Ty Banks as the preseason player of the year.
The 2023 Western Reserve defender is committed to Georgetown.
2023 Adrln All-American
2022 USA All-America
2021-2022 First Team All MSLA
Inside Lacrosse: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #5 recruit overall, #1 defender
The coaches also voted on preseason rankings.
