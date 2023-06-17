What Can Lacrosse Parents Learn from Junior Golf Parents?

Mark Twain famously said, golf is a good walk spoiled.
The learning curve for golf and lacrosse are quite similar.
If you can’t catch and throw, you’re never going to be a good golfer.
If you can’t make consistently, good contact with the golf ball, you’re always going to be a high handicapp.
Due to the nature of an individual sport, golfers suffer in silence far more than lacrosse players. An attackman can blame the goalie if they lose a game 19-18.
A goalie can blame an attackman if they lose 6-5.
A golfer only has himself to blame for carding a bogey instead of a par.
Ultimately, both sports are dependent upon the alone time the athlete puts in working on his craft throwing or striking a ball with a stick. The efforts of that alone time are then judged publicly.
Here’s David MacKenzie, a mental performance coach for golfers, on being a parent for a junior golfer.
Something for parents to consider as the summer event season is now in full swing. 😉
If you’re an avid golfer, you may enjoy Carcosa Country Club.
