What Can Lacrosse Parents Learn from Junior Golf Parents?

Mark Twain famously said, golf is a good walk spoiled.

The learning curve for golf and lacrosse are quite similar.

If you can’t catch and throw, you’re never going to be a good golfer.

If you can’t make consistently, good contact with the golf ball, you’re always going to be a high handicapp.

Due to the nature of an individual sport, golfers suffer in silence far more than lacrosse players. An attackman can blame the goalie if they lose a game 19-18.

A goalie can blame an attackman if they lose 6-5.

A golfer only has himself to blame for carding a bogey instead of a par.

Ultimately, both sports are dependent upon the alone time the athlete puts in working on his craft throwing or striking a ball with a stick. The efforts of that alone time are then judged publicly.

Here’s David MacKenzie, a mental performance coach for golfers, on being a parent for a junior golfer.

(2) Set the Right Expectations

Studies show that a junior’s concentration is most affected, and physical anxiety is highest when a parent is expecting them to play well or is overly invested in their success. As a parent, ensure you are setting reasonable expectations. — David MacKenzie (@golfstateofmind) June 15, 2023

(3) Watch Your Reactions

As a parent myself, I know that it can be hard not to show your emotions when you’re watching your junior play a sport. However, a junior is inherently sensitive to their parent’s emotions. Try staying emotionally neutral. — David MacKenzie (@golfstateofmind) June 15, 2023

(5) Post-round Is Critical

When the initial post-round emotions have had time to settle, ask them what they did well. Once they’ve had time to reflect, ask them to give you a couple of things they could have done better and how they will improve it next time. — David MacKenzie (@golfstateofmind) June 15, 2023

Something for parents to consider as the summer event season is now in full swing. 😉

